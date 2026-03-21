Home Fruit Gardening: 5 Easy Fruits You Can Grow in Pots for Fresh Harvests
Fruits can be expensive, often costing ₹100–200 per kilo in markets. But you can grow them at home in pots with ease. Here’s a simple guide on which fruits to plant and how.
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Banana Plant
You can easily plant a banana tree in a large pot or directly in the ground. The dwarf variety is considered the best for this. It produces small bananas that are very sweet and delicious.
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Grape Plant
Grapes are a climber plant, which you can easily grow on your balcony or terrace. Just make sure to install a trellis or stand to support the vine. Keep it in light sunlight, and you'll start seeing fruits after just a few months of growth.
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Orange or Lemon Plant
You can also grow citrus fruits like oranges or lemons at home without any fuss. Fill a pot with soil and compost, and then plant a seed or a small sapling. Keep it in partial sunlight and water it 2-3 times a week. The plant will grow in a few months, and you'll start getting fruits.
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Guava Plant
The guava plant is known for being very low-maintenance, which makes it easy to grow at home. You can plant it in a large pot or directly in the ground. This plant grows very quickly and starts giving sweet, delicious guavas in no time.
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Watermelon Plant
Watermelon is also a climbing vine. You can choose a smaller variety for your home garden. Plant it on your terrace or in a large pot, and use a stand or trellis for support. Let the vine spread out, and soon you'll have small, sweet watermelons to enjoy.
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