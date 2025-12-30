Hindu Funeral Rites: Why Is a Pot Broken and Holes Made During Last Rites?
Tradition: In Hinduism, every ritual has a deeper meaning. Certain practices are followed from birth to death. Even the last rites performed after a person dies involve several procedures. Let's find out about one of those customs now.
Great importance of last rites
Last rites are vital in our traditions. They're not just rituals but also signs from our elders about life, death, and the soul's journey. The pot ritual is a key part of this.
The concept of body and soul
In Hindu philosophy, a person is a mix of body and soul. After death, the body is lifeless, but the soul begins its journey. Cremation helps sever the soul's attachment to the body.
What is 'Dimpudugallam'?
During the procession, the bier is lowered ('dimpudugallam'). Rice is scattered to distract the soul and prevent it from re-entering the body, keeping it from returning home.
Why circle with a pot with holes?
Near the pyre, the pot is crucial. It symbolizes the body, and the water inside is the soul. Holes are made so water leaks slowly, signifying the soul's gradual exit.
The scientific concept behind breaking the pot
Finally, the pot is broken. This signals the end of the body's bond, telling the soul it's free. It also has a practical side: the water helps control the pyre's flames.
