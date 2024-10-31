Did you know Nayanthara converted from Christianity to Hinduism for THIS reason- Read on

Born into a Christian family, actress Nayanthara converted to Hinduism. Do you know the reason behind this?

South star heroine Nayanthara was born and raised in a Christian family. Nayanthara's real name is Diana Mariam Kurian. After entering the film industry, she changed her name. Until then a Christian, Nayanthara converted to Hinduism. According to media reports, in 2011, actress Nayanthara went to the Arya Samaj temple in Chennai and embraced Hinduism. She stated on one occasion that she did this of her own volition and that no one forced her.

Nayanthara made open comments about this matter in an interview. She said, 'Yes, I am a Hindu, this is my own decision. I completed this process wholeheartedly and with conviction.' Arya Samaj sources said that Nayanthara went to the Arya Samaj temple on Waltax Road and devoutly followed all the rituals of the 'Shuddhi Karma', a Vedic purification ceremony. In this process, she became a Hindu.

According to some media reports, Nayanthara's ex-boyfriend, actor Prabhu Deva, was behind this decision. Nayanthara wanted to marry Prabhu Deva. It is said that Nayanthara converted from Christianity to Hinduism to marry him. But unfortunately, their relationship broke up before the wedding. Even after separating from Prabhu Deva, Nayanthara continues to practice Hinduism.

After breaking up with Prabhu Deva, Nayanthara fell in love with Vignesh Shivan. They dated for almost 7 years and got married on June 10, 2022. Four months after their wedding, the couple became parents to twin boys through surrogacy. Nayanthara named the children Uyir and Ulagam. Even after the birth of her children, Nayanthara continues to be busy acting in films.

