Did you know Nayanthara converted from Christianity to Hinduism for THIS reason- Read on

Born into a Christian family, actress Nayanthara converted to Hinduism. Do you know the reason behind this?

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Oct 31, 2024, 3:43 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 31, 2024, 3:43 PM IST

Nayanthara

South star heroine Nayanthara was born and raised in a Christian family. Nayanthara's real name is Diana Mariam Kurian. After entering the film industry, she changed her name. Until then a Christian, Nayanthara converted to Hinduism. According to media reports, in 2011, actress Nayanthara went to the Arya Samaj temple in Chennai and embraced Hinduism. She stated on one occasion that she did this of her own volition and that no one forced her.

 

article_image2

Lady Superstar Nayanthara

Nayanthara made open comments about this matter in an interview. She said, 'Yes, I am a Hindu, this is my own decision. I completed this process wholeheartedly and with conviction.' Arya Samaj sources said that Nayanthara went to the Arya Samaj temple on Waltax Road and devoutly followed all the rituals of the 'Shuddhi Karma', a Vedic purification ceremony. In this process, she became a Hindu.

 

article_image3

Nayanthara and Prabhu Deva

According to some media reports, Nayanthara's ex-boyfriend, actor Prabhu Deva, was behind this decision. Nayanthara wanted to marry Prabhu Deva. It is said that Nayanthara converted from Christianity to Hinduism to marry him. But unfortunately, their relationship broke up before the wedding. Even after separating from Prabhu Deva, Nayanthara continues to practice Hinduism.

 

article_image4

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara

After breaking up with Prabhu Deva, Nayanthara fell in love with Vignesh Shivan. They dated for almost 7 years and got married on June 10, 2022. Four months after their wedding, the couple became parents to twin boys through surrogacy. Nayanthara named the children Uyir and Ulagam. Even after the birth of her children, Nayanthara continues to be busy acting in films.

 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Jennifer Aniston slams JD Vance's 'Childless cat lady' remark; Reveals her vote RTM

Jennifer Aniston slams JD Vance's 'Childless cat lady' remark; Reveals her vote

Actor Darshan's film future looks bright for 2025, claims Avadhoota Arjun Guruji vkp

Actor Darshan's film future looks bright for 2025, claims Avadhoota Arjun Guruji

Rajinikanth on Thalapathy Vijay's party TVK Maanadu; here's what he said RBA

Rajinikanth on Thalapathy Vijay's party TVK Maanadu; here's what he said

Mammootty to play Oommen Chandy in biopic? HERE's reality behind the viral photo dmn

Mammootty to play Oommen Chandy in biopic? HERE's reality behind the viral photo

Kartik Aaryan says 'Hume gimmicks karne ki zaroorat nahi' amid BB3 and Singham Again box office clash RTM

Kartik Aaryan says 'Hume gimmicks karne ki zaroorat nahi' amid BB3 and Singham Again box office clash

Recent Stories

Kerala: ADM Naveen's wife Manjusha disputes collector's claims on her husband's confession

Kerala: ADM Naveen's wife Manjusha disputes collector's claims on her husband's confession

Jennifer Aniston slams JD Vance's 'Childless cat lady' remark; Reveals her vote RTM

Jennifer Aniston slams JD Vance's 'Childless cat lady' remark; Reveals her vote

CRPF jawan confronts wife, alleged lover at Patna junction; viral video captures heated altercation (WATCH) snt

CRPF jawan confronts wife, alleged lover at Patna junction; viral video captures heated altercation (WATCH)

ChatGPT allows users to search through their history here is a step by step guide to use it gcw

ChatGPT allows users to search through their history: Here’s a step-by-step guide to use it

Actor Darshan's film future looks bright for 2025, claims Avadhoota Arjun Guruji vkp

Actor Darshan's film future looks bright for 2025, claims Avadhoota Arjun Guruji

Recent Videos

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon