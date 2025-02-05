Lifestyle

Banana tree Puja: Benefits and rituals according to Hinduism

Why is Banana Tree Puja performed?

In Hinduism, worshipping the banana tree is believed to alleviate various doshas. Ujjain astrologer Pandit Praveen Dwivedi explains the significance of this puja

Banana Tree: Signifies Jupiter

According to Pandit Dwivedi, the banana tree signifies Jupiter. Those with an inauspicious Jupiter in their horoscope are advised to perform this puja

Blessings of Lord Vishnu

Worshipping the banana tree is believed to please Lord Vishnu. Offering bananas to Vishnu and Lakshmi daily can bring their blessings

Early Marriage Prospects

Those facing delays in marriage are advised to worship the banana tree to improve their prospects

Banana Puja for Marital Harmony

Couples facing constant strife are advised to light a pure ghee lamp and water the banana tree together for a harmonious relationship

For Childbearing

Couples seeking children are advised to chant Jupiter mantras under a banana tree every Thursday for progeny

