Banana tree Puja: Benefits and rituals according to Hinduism

Lifestyle
In Hinduism, worshipping the banana tree is believed to alleviate various doshas. Ujjain astrologer Pandit Praveen Dwivedi explains the significance of this puja
According to Pandit Dwivedi, the banana tree signifies Jupiter. Those with an inauspicious Jupiter in their horoscope are advised to perform this puja
Worshipping the banana tree is believed to please Lord Vishnu. Offering bananas to Vishnu and Lakshmi daily can bring their blessings
Those facing delays in marriage are advised to worship the banana tree to improve their prospects
Couples facing constant strife are advised to light a pure ghee lamp and water the banana tree together for a harmonious relationship
Couples seeking children are advised to chant Jupiter mantras under a banana tree every Thursday for progeny
