High Protein Diet Side Effects: When Healthy Eating Starts Harming Your Body
Protein is essential for building muscles and maintaining overall health, but excessive intake can harm the body. Overconsumption may strain organs and increase the risk of several health problems. Let’s understand its possible side effects.
Causes heart disease
Eating too many protein-rich foods can raise cholesterol levels in the body and lead to heart disease.
Constipation
When protein levels are high, the body might not get enough fiber. This leads to digestive issues and constipation.
Liver problems
High protein levels can damage the liver. People with existing liver conditions should avoid eating too many protein-rich foods.
Weight gain
High protein levels can also cause weight gain. Excess protein gets stored as fat in the body, leading to an increase in weight.
Kidney damage
High protein levels can lead to kidney damage. Don't ignore symptoms like fatigue, loss of appetite, or a frequent urge to urinate.
Increases cancer risk
Eating too many protein-rich foods increases cancer risk. So, it's important to control your protein intake.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.