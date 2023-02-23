Lose weight with high-protein breakfast dishes in your diet

Try to include these three high on protein vegan dishes in your diet. You won't be disappointed with them.



Image: Getty Images, Youtube Video Stills

They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day because it is a meal that can provide glucose and give a boost to your energy levels. When on a diet, we often believe that we should control our eating close to nothing, but that should not be the case.

Yes, you have to keep your calories in check, but your breakfast should be filling so that you can have a sufficient gap between the first meal and lunch and still not feel much difference. Also, overall your breakfast should be healthy and filling.

ALSO READ: Abhishek Nigam breaks silence on if he called Sheezan Khan family after coming on board in Ali Baba