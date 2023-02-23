Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lose weight with high-protein breakfast dishes in your diet

    First Published Feb 23, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    Try to include these three high on protein vegan dishes in your diet. You won't be disappointed with them.
     

    They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day because it is a meal that can provide glucose and give a boost to your energy levels. When on a diet, we often believe that we should control our eating close to nothing, but that should not be the case.

    Yes, you have to keep your calories in check, but your breakfast should be filling so that you can have a sufficient gap between the first meal and lunch and still not feel much difference. Also, overall your breakfast should be healthy and filling.

    1. Chia seed pudding:

    If you are active on Instagram, you must have noticed that almost all stars and social media stars are in love with the idea of a chia seed pudding. It is not because this pudding turns out to be aesthetic. But also because it is very filling and has good nutritional value.

    2. Chickpeas Sandwich:

    Chickpeas are a good source of protein. It is simple and easy to make. You can prep the sandwiches with any vegetables and add the boiled chickpeas that got soaked overnight. The goodness of this sandwich will keep you full and energetic all day long.

    3. Cheelas:

    Everybody loves a good plate of cheela. Cheela is made out of besan or daal. You can opt for cooking the cheela without any oil at all. Although it might take a bit longer, it will be absolutely worth it.

