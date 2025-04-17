Paneer to Quinoa: 10 high-protein vegetarian superfoods to boost your diet
Plant-based protein sources are gaining attention for their incredible nutritional benefits. These vegetarian superfoods not only surpass eggs in protein content but also offer a wholesome way to fuel your body.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
Protein for health
Protein is essential for building and repairing tissues in the body, including muscles, skin, and organs. It plays a key role in producing enzymes, hormones, and other vital chemicals necessary for various bodily functions. Additionally, protein supports a strong immune system and helps maintain overall energy levels.
Lentils (Masoor Dal)
Lentils offer about 18 grams of protein per cooked cup. They’re also rich in fiber, iron, and folate, supporting digestion and energy production.
Tofu
Tofu, or bean curd, contains around 15 grams of protein per 100 grams. It’s a versatile ingredient that absorbs flavors well, making it ideal for stir-fries, soups, or smoothies.
Tempeh
Tempeh, made from fermented soybeans, delivers approximately 20 grams of protein per 100 grams. It’s also packed with probiotics, promoting gut health and bone strength.
Chickpeas (Chana)
Chickpeas provide about 19 grams of protein per 100 grams (dry). They’re rich in fiber and essential nutrients, commonly used in hummus, salads, or Indian curries.
Moong Dal (Split Green Gram)
Moong dal offers around 24 grams of protein per 100 grams (uncooked). Light on the stomach yet nutritionally dense, it’s perfect for khichdi, soups, or dosas.
Quinoa
Quinoa is a gluten-free grain with 14 grams of protein per 100 grams (raw). It contains all nine essential amino acids, making it a great rice alternative for salads or bowls.
Greek Yogurt
Plain, unsweetened Greek yogurt contains approximately 20 grams of protein per 100 grams. It’s a complete protein source with added probiotics and calcium, ideal for gut health.
Almonds
Almonds provide about 21 grams of protein per 100 grams, along with healthy fats and fiber. They make for a perfect snack or smoothie ingredient, boosting energy and satiety.
Rajma (Kidney Beans)
Rajma packs a solid protein punch with around 24 grams per 100 grams (dry). It’s also rich in fiber, iron, and folate, making it a nutritious pairing with rice or salads.
Paneer (Cottage Cheese)
Paneer is a staple in Indian households, offering approximately 18 grams of protein per 100 grams. It's also rich in calcium, making it a versatile addition to curries, snacks, or grilled dishes.