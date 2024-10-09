Lifestyle

Symptoms of high cholesterol

Image credits: Getty

Yellow spots

If there are yellow spots on the skin, particularly around the eyes, it means there is high bad cholesterol in the body.

 

Image credits: Getty

Chest pain

Many people experience chest pain if bad cholesterol increases in the body.

 

Image credits: Getty

Shortness of breath

Some people also experience shortness of breath if cholesterol builds up in the body.
 

Image credits: Getty

Tingling in hands and feet

Initially, some people experience pain, tingling, and joint pains in their hands and feet if cholesterol levels are high.
 

Image credits: Getty

Excessive fatigue

Fatigue and tiredness can occur due to many reasons. However, this can also happen if cholesterol is high. 

Image credits: Getty

Dizziness, headache

High cholesterol hinders blood circulation. This can lead to problems like dizziness and headaches. 

Image credits: Getty

Caution

Do not self-diagnose if you experience the above symptoms. Be sure to consult a doctor. Diagnosis should be made only after they say so.

Image credits: Getty
