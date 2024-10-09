Lifestyle
If there are yellow spots on the skin, particularly around the eyes, it means there is high bad cholesterol in the body.
Many people experience chest pain if bad cholesterol increases in the body.
Some people also experience shortness of breath if cholesterol builds up in the body.
Initially, some people experience pain, tingling, and joint pains in their hands and feet if cholesterol levels are high.
Fatigue and tiredness can occur due to many reasons. However, this can also happen if cholesterol is high.
High cholesterol hinders blood circulation. This can lead to problems like dizziness and headaches.
Do not self-diagnose if you experience the above symptoms. Be sure to consult a doctor. Diagnosis should be made only after they say so.