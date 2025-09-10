High Cholesterol? Skip These 5 Breakfast Foods Immediately
Did you know certain breakfast foods can raise your bad cholesterol levels? Discover the top 5 worst options to avoid if you're watching your heart and cholesterol health.
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
16
Image Credit : Getty
Unhealthy Breakfast for Cholesterol
Breakfast is key, but some common choices can raise bad cholesterol, increasing heart attack and stroke risks. Here are 5 to ditch.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
26
Image Credit : AI-generated image
Sugary Cereals
Sugary cereals are high in sugar, refined carbs, and low in fiber, increasing bad cholesterol. Opt for oatmeal or unsweetened cereals.
36
Image Credit : our own
Fried Foods
Fried foods like poori and samosas are tasty but loaded with unhealthy fats, quickly raising cholesterol and clogging arteries.
46
Image Credit : our own
Bakery Items
Cookies and donuts are tempting but high in trans and saturated fats, increasing cholesterol and heart disease risk.
56
Image Credit : Pixabay
Full-Fat Dairy
While dairy is healthy, full-fat versions are high in saturated fat. Choose low-fat or fat-free milk, yogurt, and cheese.
66
Image Credit : Getty
White Bread
White bread is refined and low in fiber, quickly raising blood sugar and indirectly affecting cholesterol. Choose whole-wheat bread.
Latest Videos
Related Stories