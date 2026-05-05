Think Your Hands Are Clean? You Might Be Making These Hygiene Mistakes
Handwashing seems simple, but many people still do it incorrectly. Small mistakes can leave germs behind and increase infection risk. Here are common handwashing errors you might be making without realizing.
Not Washing Long Enough
Handwashing only works when done for the right amount of time. Many people wash their hands for just a few seconds, which is not enough to remove germs properly. Experts recommend at least 20 seconds of scrubbing with soap and water to ensure effective cleaning.
Missing Important Areas
A common mistake is focusing only on the palms and ignoring other areas like between fingers, thumbs, and under the nails. These hidden spots often carry the most germs. Proper handwashing should cover the entire hand, including the back of the hands and fingertips.
Skipping Soap
Using water alone is not enough to remove harmful bacteria and viruses. Soap plays a key role in breaking down oils and dirt where germs stick. Without soap, washing hands becomes far less effective, even if done for a longer time.
Washing at the Wrong Times
People often wash their hands only when they look dirty, but germs are not always visible. It is important to wash hands after using the toilet, before eating, after coughing or sneezing, and after touching public surfaces like phones, money, or door handles.
Improper Drying of Hands
Drying hands is just as important as washing them. Wet hands can transfer germs more easily than dry ones. Using a clean towel or air drying helps complete the hygiene process and reduces the chances of spreading infection.
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