Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here's how Mulethi is beneficial for your health

    First Published Apr 8, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    Mulethi sticks are generally also given to a coughing child. It is a remedy used by our grandmothers through the ages. And today, the world is waking up to the vast benefits of Mulethi.

    article_image1

    Image: Freepik

    A perennial herb, well-known and integrally indigenous to parts of Europe and Asia, Mulethi got used for centuries in Ayurveda and Chinese medicine as an expectorant. 

    It is widely used in the Western world as a flavoring agent due to the natural sweetness of licorice extract. Mulethi is also used to flavor candies, tobacco, alcohol, and artificial and natural sweeteners. Lets us see three main benefits of Mulethi for your health.

    ALSO READ: Health Tips: How drinking black tea can boost your overall well-being

    article_image2

    Image: Freepik

    1. Mulethi boosts immunity:

    Daily use of Mulethi is known to boost immunity. The enzymes in Licorice plant roots can help the body produce lymphocytes and macrophages. These are the body’s natural defense against microbes, pollutants, allergens, and cells that cause autoimmune diseases.

    article_image3

    Image: Freepik

    2. Mulethi controls cholesterol:

    Anti-oxidants in licorice root are mainly beneficial to dilate blood vessels, avoiding plaque accumulation in arteries and veins, and regulating the quantity of fat in the blood. Drink mulethi tea every day to reap its benefits.

    article_image4

    Image: Freepik

    3. Mulethi also cures skin diseases:

    Mulethi is an emollient that helps maintain skin health. Mix powdered mulethi with rose water for oily skin or with milk for dry skin to combat de-pigmentation. Mix powdered mulethi in bathing water to soothe skin rashes.

    ALSO READ: Snacking while travelling: 3 nutritious foods you can carry along while on the move

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Daily Horoscope for April 8 2023 Pisces Aquarius Capricorn Leo Virgo Cancer Aries Gemini gcw

    Daily Horoscope for April 8, 2023: Be careful Taurus in monetary matter; Good day for Virgo

    Numerology Prediction for April 8 2023 Heres what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for April 8, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for April 7 2023 Aries Taurus Virgo Scorpio Leo Libra Pisces gcw

    Daily Horoscope for April 7, 2023: Good day for Cancer, Aries; be cautious Gemini

    Numerology Prediction for April 7 2023 Heres what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for April 7, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for April 6 2023 Aries Virgo Taurus Cancer Scorpio Aquarius Pisces gcw

    Daily Horoscope for April 6, 2023: Good day for Aries, Gemini; Scorpio may face difficulties on work front

    Recent Stories

    Here are 3 health benefits of switching to brown rice daily vma

    Here are 3 health benefits of switching to brown rice daily

    Daily Horoscope for April 8 2023 Pisces Aquarius Capricorn Leo Virgo Cancer Aries Gemini gcw

    Daily Horoscope for April 8, 2023: Be careful Taurus in monetary matter; Good day for Virgo

    Numerology Prediction for April 8 2023 Heres what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for April 8, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    IPL 2023 LSG vs SRH match report Krunal Pandya shines as Lucknow Super Giants beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in low-scoring clash snt

    IPL 2023: Krunal Pandya stars in Lucknow Super Giants' 5-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad

    IPL 2023: Moeen Ali likens Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings rivalry to Manchester United vs Liverpool snt

    IPL 2023: Moeen Ali likens Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings rivalry to Manchester United vs Liverpool

    Recent Videos

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon