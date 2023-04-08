Here's how Mulethi is beneficial for your health
Mulethi sticks are generally also given to a coughing child. It is a remedy used by our grandmothers through the ages. And today, the world is waking up to the vast benefits of Mulethi.
A perennial herb, well-known and integrally indigenous to parts of Europe and Asia, Mulethi got used for centuries in Ayurveda and Chinese medicine as an expectorant.
It is widely used in the Western world as a flavoring agent due to the natural sweetness of licorice extract. Mulethi is also used to flavor candies, tobacco, alcohol, and artificial and natural sweeteners. Lets us see three main benefits of Mulethi for your health.
1. Mulethi boosts immunity:
Daily use of Mulethi is known to boost immunity. The enzymes in Licorice plant roots can help the body produce lymphocytes and macrophages. These are the body’s natural defense against microbes, pollutants, allergens, and cells that cause autoimmune diseases.
2. Mulethi controls cholesterol:
Anti-oxidants in licorice root are mainly beneficial to dilate blood vessels, avoiding plaque accumulation in arteries and veins, and regulating the quantity of fat in the blood. Drink mulethi tea every day to reap its benefits.
3. Mulethi also cures skin diseases:
Mulethi is an emollient that helps maintain skin health. Mix powdered mulethi with rose water for oily skin or with milk for dry skin to combat de-pigmentation. Mix powdered mulethi in bathing water to soothe skin rashes.
