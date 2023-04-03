Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Health Tips: How drinking black tea can boost your overall well-being

    First Published Apr 3, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    Some studies suggest that drinking black tea regularly may help reduce the risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease, stroke, and certain types of cancer.

    Image: Getty Images

    Black tea has been a beloved beverage for centuries for good reasons. With its rich flavour and potential health benefits, black tea is an excellent choice for those looking to maintain their health and wellness in their later years. 

    Some studies suggest that drinking black tea daily may help reduce the risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease, stroke, and certain types of cancer. Additionally, black tea contains compounds that may improve brain function, boost metabolism, and promote healthy digestion.

    Image: Getty Images

    1. Black tea improves digestion:

    Black tea has compounds called tannins, which can help promote healthy digestion by reducing inflammation and regulating bowel movements. Moreover, black tea supports the growth of beneficial gut bacteria, which aids overall health.

    Image: Getty Images

    2. Black tea reduces ageing:

    Black tea’s anti-inflammatory properties can help reduce the effects of aging, such as wrinkles and age spots. It also aids in promoting healthy gut bacteria.

    Image: Getty Images

    3. Black tea helps to maintain healthy bones and joints:

    Black tea is also rich in minerals important for maintaining healthy bones and joints. The beverage contains calcium, magnesium, and potassium, which help to keep bones and joints strong and healthy. It is also high in Vitamin K, which helps to regulate calcium and improve bone density.

