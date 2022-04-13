Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    No heatwave for Delhi's residents for next 6 days: IMD

    The maximum temperature in Delhi is estimated to remain below 40-degree Celsius till Friday. 

    No heatwave for Delhi's residents for next 6 days: IMD
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 13, 2022, 1:40 PM IST

    The highest temperature in Delhi is expected to remain below 40-degree Celsius on Wednesday.

    Delhi's Safdarjung Observatory believed that the official marker for the capital reported the lowest temperature of 21.7 degrees Celsius. 

    The scorching heat in the plains has been relieved by a mild Western disturbance over the Himalayas and an induced cyclonic circulation over Punjab. After the weather system passes, the maximum temperature will rise once more.

    The maximum temperature in Delhi is estimated to remain below the 40-degree till Friday. It will slowly increase to 42 degrees Celsius by Monday. As per the IMD, no heatwave is anticipated in the national capital for the coming five to six days. 

    The Safdarjung Observatory reported the highest temperature of 42.6 degrees Celsius on Monday, the highest in April in five years. 

    About the plains, the heatwave is stated when the highest temperature is above 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 degrees over normal.

    As per IMD, a severe heatwave is announced if the departure from the average temperature is more than 6.4 degrees.

    Since last week, few pockets of Delhi have been reeling under an extreme heatwave with the highest temperature hovering above 40 degrees Celsius. The weather department earlier stated that northwest India and adjoining parts of central India are possibly to experience intense and frequent heatwave conditions in April.

    The IMD data registered that the capital has reported five heatwave days so far in April 2022. In April 2017, it had been documented for six days. In April 2017, Delhi recorded a max temperature of 43.2 degrees Celsius.

    Last Updated Apr 13, 2022, 1:40 PM IST
