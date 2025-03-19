Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Dives After Q4 Earnings Miss, But Retail’s Feeling Bullish

Read Full Article

Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) plummeted 19% lower on Wednesday noon after the company reported fourth-quarter revenue and earnings below estimates.

The biopharmaceutical company on Tuesday reported a quarterly net product revenue of $2.6 million, missing Wall Street’s estimate of $3.35 million and down from $3.8 million in the corresponding period of fiscal 2023.

It reported loss per share of $9.77, wider than analysts’ estimate of a $6.23 loss, according to FinChat data.

Tonix CEO Seth Lederman, however, expressed optimism about launching a new drug for the management of pain in Fibromyalgia patients in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2025, provided the company gets approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

“We believe that TNX-102 SL has the potential to be the first in a new class of non-opioid analgesic medicines for the management of fibromyalgia, and the first new drug for treating fibromyalgia in more than 15 years,” he said while adding that the company expects to have sufficient cash to fund operations through the anticipated launch of the drug.

The company had $98.8 million of cash and cash equivalents as of the end of 2024.

The CEO also said that the company is now adding to its commercial team and are engaged in pre-launch activities for the pain drug.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock improved within the ‘extremely bullish’ (89/100) territory while message volume remained 'high' in the past 24 hours.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals' Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 12:15 p.m. ET on March 19, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Tonix pharma shares are down by over 45% year-to-date and have shed nearly all their value in the past 12 months.

