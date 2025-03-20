user
Black Diamond Therapeutics Shares Jump On New Partnership With France-Based Servier: Retail Sentiment Hits Year-High

As part of the deal, Servier will develop and commercialize the clinical-stage oncology company’s BDTX-4933, a molecule designed to address solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer.

Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Mar 20, 2025, 12:00 AM IST

Shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (BDTX) jumped around 21% as of Wednesday noon after the company announced it had entered into a licensing agreement with Servier, a French pharmaceutical group.

Under the agreement, Black Diamond will receive an upfront payment of $70 million and can receive up to $710 million in future payments, including development and commercial sales milestone payments and tiered royalties based on net sales.

The company said earlier this month that its cash, cash equivalents, and investment of $98.6 million as of the end of 2024 would be sufficient to fund operations and capital expenditure requirements into the last quarter of 2026.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Black Diamond’s stock rose to a year-high, jumping higher within the ‘extremely bullish’ territory (100/100). Meanwhile, message volume surged to ‘extremely high’ levels from ‘high’ in the past 24 hours.

Black Diamond Therapeutics' Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 2:00 p.m. ET on March 19, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits Black Diamond Therapeutics' Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 2:00 p.m. ET on March 19, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

A Stocktwits user expressed optimism for the shares rising as high as $6 from its current value of over $2. 
https://stocktwits.com/DaSqueeza/message/608568813
Another opined that a “strong reversal” is coming for the stock. 
https://stocktwits.com/alecsalaur198/message/608560099
Black Diamond shares are down by over 50% over the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

