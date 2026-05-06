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To prevent kidney stones, try beetroot this way

Beetroot is the king of healthy superfoods. It's packed with nitrates, betalains, folate, and Vitamin C, which are great for your heart, digestion, and immunity. Last year, beetroot shots were a huge trend. But now, the big question is: should you eat it raw or boiled? Some say raw is best for nutrients, while others worry about kidney stones. Let's see what science says.