Beetroot Benefits: Raw vs Boiled? The best way to eat this superfood daily!
Raw or boiled beetroot—which one is better for you? What's the best way to eat it to get all the nutrients and avoid kidney stones? Find out the magic beetroot can do for your body.
To prevent kidney stones, try beetroot this way
Here are the nutrition facts for beetroot
Raw beetroot: A powerhouse, but be careful!
Many people love having raw beetroot in salads and juices. This way, you get plenty of nitrates. In the body, these turn into nitric oxide, which improves blood circulation and lowers BP. Studies show that for people with Type 2 diabetes, eating raw beetroot for 8 weeks helps control sugar levels and improves liver enzymes. But, raw beetroot is high in oxalates, which can cause kidney stones. It can also be a bit hard to digest for some.
ALSO READ: Iron Rich Foods for Kids: Turn Beetroot into 5 Fun, Healthy Recipes
Boiled beetroot: Safe and easy
What's the best way to have beetroot?
If you want full energy and BP control, add grated raw beetroot to your salads and smoothies. If you have kidney problems or a sensitive stomach, it's better to have it boiled in curries or raitas. Don't panic if your urine turns red after eating beetroot—it's very common! Just make sure to start with small amounts and let your body get used to it.
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Make these amazing recipes with beetroot
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