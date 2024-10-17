Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    What are signs of a toxic relationship? Know how to handle one?

    Toxic relationships negatively impact mental and emotional health. Learn how to identify a toxic partner and protect yourself.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 17, 2024, 6:53 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 17, 2024, 6:53 PM IST

    The love story of Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai is still fresh in people's minds. However, their breakup was very messy. Aishwarya had called Salman Khan a toxic lover. Reports of assault and fights surfaced in the media. It is also said that Aishwarya filed a report against Salman. Although this is a thing of the past, both are happy in their own worlds today, but here we are talking about a toxic lover, whom girls often fail to recognize and then they have to face many problems.

    Not every relationship is the same in love; sometimes we connect with someone who is not right. They negatively impact our mental and emotional health. So here we will tell you about a toxic lover, how to identify him and get him out of your life.

    How do you identify a toxic lover?

    Controlling Behavior

    If your partner tries to control everything, your lifestyle, friends, or decisions, it is a sign of being toxic. This control can gradually erode your self-esteem.

    Jealousy and Suspicion

    If he suspects you of talking to or meeting others and always feels jealous, then this relationship is unhealthy. Repeated questioning and tracking shows a lack of trust in the relationship.

    Emotional Manipulation

    If your partner blames you for their mistakes or makes you feel guilty to defend their mistakes, then this is emotional manipulation. They can take advantage of your weakness and make you feel small.

    Contempt and Criticism

    Humiliating you at every turn, making fun of you, or constantly criticizing you is a sign of a toxic relationship. If the partner does not respect you, the relationship cannot last.

    Mood Swings and Anger

    If your lover gets angry over small things and changes moods frequently, it can cause mental stress. This behavior can weaken your morale.

    Ways to deal with a toxic lover

    Set Boundaries

    Make it clear to your partner what things hurt you and what you will not tolerate. Setting boundaries can help you maintain your self-esteem.

    Prioritize Yourself

    Understand your feelings and needs instead of losing yourself in such a relationship. Spending time with yourself occasionally and talking to your friends will give you peace of mind.

    Talk Openly

    If possible, sit down with your partner and talk about their toxic habits. If they are willing to change, the relationship can be given a chance, but if not, it is better to distance yourself.

    Seek Help from Family and Friends

    Talk to your loved ones about this and seek emotional support from them. Sometimes talking to a trusted person clarifies things. You can also consult a counselor.

    End the Relationship if Necessary

    If your partner's behavior is constantly mentally disturbing you and there is no improvement, then ending this relationship will be the right decision. Getting out of a relationship can be difficult, but it is necessary for your mental and emotional health.

