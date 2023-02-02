Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Three quaint destinations that should be on every Indian traveler's list

    First Published Feb 2, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

    If you want to gallivant and explore on the road less taken, check out these three quaint and undiscovered Indian destinations.

    Image: Getty Images

    Avid travelers and people like us have felt the desire to tour someplace that is not excessively commercialized and brimming with people. Places that have kept their pure beauty and sense of calm can offer a much more unique experience. 

    An experience you get all to yourself, without the intrusion of too many strangers. Plus, who can resist the charm of adventure and truly authentic cultural experiences these hidden gem locations have in their sleeves to offer to travelers who love exploring new destinations?

    ALSO READ: Three healthy superfoods you must consume during winters

    If you are looking to tread on the road less taken, check out these three ethereal destinations.

    Image: Getty Images

    1. Ponmudi (Kerala):

    A three-hour drive from Thiruvananthapuram, Ponmudi hills are always covered in mist. Ponmudi hills are home to all kinds of unique flora and fauna. The area offers stunning views of the mountains from practically anywhere. From the serene native villages to the vast tea gardens to the waterfalls, this place has it all.

    Image: Getty Images

    2. Shekhawati (Rajasthan):

    Shekhawati is a region comprising Sikar, Jhunjhunu, and Churu in Rajasthan. It is the home to beautiful havelis that are sure to intrigue the imagination of visitors. The old and ancient heritage mansions are a testament to the Shekhawati region rich and fine history. Shekhawati is a haven for art and architecture enthusiasts and offers a glimpse into the rich cultural heritage of Rajasthan.

    Image: Youtube Video Still

    3. Chatpal (Kashmir):

    Chatpal, a serene and unspoiled destination in Kashmir, offers people a chance to escape the hustle and bustle of more touristy areas. Chatpal is surrounded by scenic pine forests and with the splendid Himalayas as a backdrop. Experience the simple life in Chatpal and witness the beauty of children playing on mountain slopes and shepherds tending to their flocks. The combination of natural beauty and peaceful lifestyle make Chatpal an ideal location for those wanting to have a quaint yet refreshing escape.

    ALSO READ: A glance at snacking recipes which are essential for post-gymming

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    Daily Horoscope for February 2 2023 Taurus Gemini Scorprio Aquarius Virgo Leo Libra gcw

    Daily Horoscope for February 2, 2023: Be careful Taurus, Gemini; good day for Libra

    Numerology Prediction for February 2 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for February 2, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Numerology Prediction for February 1 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for February 1, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for February 1 2023 Capricorn Taurus Virgo Leo Libra Cancer Sagittarius gcw

    Daily Horoscope for February 1, 2023: Good day for Capricorn, Virgo; be careful Cancer

    Can cancer treatment and other conditions cause patient's fertility? Here's what expert has to say RBA

    Can cancer treatment and other conditions cause patient's fertility? Here's what expert has to say

    Recent Stories

    Reasons behind struggling with the closeness factor in your relationship vma

    Reasons behind struggling with the closeness factor in your relationship

    Daily Horoscope for February 2 2023 Taurus Gemini Scorprio Aquarius Virgo Leo Libra gcw

    Daily Horoscope for February 2, 2023: Be careful Taurus, Gemini; good day for Libra

    Numerology Prediction for February 2 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for February 2, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Fiery India bamboozles past New Zealand to win series 2-1, shubman gill, hardik pandya, supporters amused-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 3rd T20I: Fiery India races past New Zealand to win series 2-1, supporters amused

    Adani pulls the plug on Rs 20,000 crore FPO, cites investor interest

    Adani pulls the plug on Rs 20,000 crore FPO, cites investor interest

    Recent Videos

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon
    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan (Watch) RBA

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Broadcasters should give the correct picture - Rohit Sharma on his first ton in 3 years-ayh

    Watch: Rohit Sharma gets annoyed over first century in 3 years statistic

    Video Icon