Three quaint destinations that should be on every Indian traveler's list
If you want to gallivant and explore on the road less taken, check out these three quaint and undiscovered Indian destinations.
Image: Getty Images
Avid travelers and people like us have felt the desire to tour someplace that is not excessively commercialized and brimming with people. Places that have kept their pure beauty and sense of calm can offer a much more unique experience.
An experience you get all to yourself, without the intrusion of too many strangers. Plus, who can resist the charm of adventure and truly authentic cultural experiences these hidden gem locations have in their sleeves to offer to travelers who love exploring new destinations?
ALSO READ: Three healthy superfoods you must consume during winters
If you are looking to tread on the road less taken, check out these three ethereal destinations.
Image: Getty Images
1. Ponmudi (Kerala):
A three-hour drive from Thiruvananthapuram, Ponmudi hills are always covered in mist. Ponmudi hills are home to all kinds of unique flora and fauna. The area offers stunning views of the mountains from practically anywhere. From the serene native villages to the vast tea gardens to the waterfalls, this place has it all.
Image: Getty Images
2. Shekhawati (Rajasthan):
Shekhawati is a region comprising Sikar, Jhunjhunu, and Churu in Rajasthan. It is the home to beautiful havelis that are sure to intrigue the imagination of visitors. The old and ancient heritage mansions are a testament to the Shekhawati region rich and fine history. Shekhawati is a haven for art and architecture enthusiasts and offers a glimpse into the rich cultural heritage of Rajasthan.
Image: Youtube Video Still
3. Chatpal (Kashmir):
Chatpal, a serene and unspoiled destination in Kashmir, offers people a chance to escape the hustle and bustle of more touristy areas. Chatpal is surrounded by scenic pine forests and with the splendid Himalayas as a backdrop. Experience the simple life in Chatpal and witness the beauty of children playing on mountain slopes and shepherds tending to their flocks. The combination of natural beauty and peaceful lifestyle make Chatpal an ideal location for those wanting to have a quaint yet refreshing escape.
ALSO READ: A glance at snacking recipes which are essential for post-gymming