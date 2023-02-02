Three quaint destinations that should be on every Indian traveler's list

If you want to gallivant and explore on the road less taken, check out these three quaint and undiscovered Indian destinations.

Image: Getty Images

Avid travelers and people like us have felt the desire to tour someplace that is not excessively commercialized and brimming with people. Places that have kept their pure beauty and sense of calm can offer a much more unique experience.

An experience you get all to yourself, without the intrusion of too many strangers. Plus, who can resist the charm of adventure and truly authentic cultural experiences these hidden gem locations have in their sleeves to offer to travelers who love exploring new destinations?

If you are looking to tread on the road less taken, check out these three ethereal destinations.