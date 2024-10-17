What are the health risks of not brushing your teeth regularly? Expert advice inside

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Not brushing your teeth can lead to more than just bad breath; it can cause serious health issues like heart disease, diabetes, and respiratory problems. Learn about the dangerous consequences from Dr. Niyati Arora.

    First Published Oct 17, 2024, 5:30 PM IST

    Our mouth is the gateway to our body. Therefore, neglecting oral hygiene not only promotes bad teeth but also affects other organ systems. Skipping brushing for a day or two may not seem like a big deal, but neglecting our dental hygiene for an extended period can have serious consequences for our overall health. The mouth is home to millions of bacteria, and when we stop brushing regularly, these bacteria thrive. This can lead to bad breath.

    Not only this, not brushing regularly can cause many other problems. Renowned dentist Dr. Niyati Arora has told about these problems. Heart Problems: Not brushing can lead to heart problems. There is a common link between oral health and heart disease. Poor oral health releases toxins. These toxins find their way to the heart through the bloodstream. This can also cause a stroke.

    Diabetes: Gingivitis weakens the body's ability to control blood sugar levels and effectively use the insulin present in the body. This leads to high blood sugar levels. In turn, this provides a favorable environment for bacterial growth.

    Respiratory Infections: When not brushing for a long time, oral bacteria can act as an attack or an irritant for many respiratory diseases. Poor dental health is strongly linked to premature birth and low birth weight of the baby. Not only this, it can also cause bone loss. This is why teeth are considered a primary organ for maintaining general health. Unhealthy teeth ruin not only oral health but also systemic health.
     
    Overall, harmful microbes from the mouth move into the body, causing infections in the throat and intestines. Maintaining oral health and hygiene is very important. There are many options available to help you maintain your oral health. Yes, there is brushing and flossing. Not only this, but there are also other methods like dental scaling. This is the second most important routine for maintaining your teeth for a long time.

