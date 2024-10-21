Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Health benefits of walking one hour daily

    One-Hour Walk: Let's explore the health benefits of walking for about an hour every day.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 21, 2024, 5:10 PM IST

    Due to today's sedentary lifestyles, we all face various health problems. Our ancestors were strong and healthy primarily because of their lifestyle and diet.

    However, today, we are in a situation where we have to sit in front of a computer for hours. In addition to this, we spend a lot of time on mobile phones. We choose bikes or cars for travel. This has greatly reduced physical activity, and as a result, we get diseases.

    One of the biggest problems many people face today is obesity. Obesity increases the risk of dangerous diseases like diabetes, heart attack, blood pressure, and cancer. This can sometimes lead to loss of life. So it is very important to keep weight under control.

    Some people spend money and go to the gym to lose weight. But walking is an easy way to lose weight without spending a single rupee and without much effort. Yes, many studies say that if you walk for one hour at the same time every day, there is a possibility of losing up to three kilos of weight in a week.

    What happens if you walk for an hour?

    According to several studies, walking for one hour at the same time for 7 days can result in a weight loss of up to three kilos. Walking for one hour at the same time every day for three consecutive months can help you lose at least 20 to 30 kilos.

    This is not enough:

    Just walking is not enough to lose weight. Yes, it is very important to follow a diet when you walk for an hour every day. For this, you should not consume foods that are high in fat. Along with this, you should also avoid consuming foods high in carbohydrates. Reduce meat consumption. Instead, eat plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables. Only if you follow these will you see good results in a month.

    Health benefits of walking for one hour:

    When you walk every day, you should increase your speed little by little. Although this may seem a little difficult for you, you will eventually get good results. Walking for an hour not only helps in losing weight but also helps in keeping the brain sharp. This prevents memory problems. Also, walking for an hour every day improves blood circulation in the body. This greatly reduces the chances of a heart attack. The heart always stays healthy.

    Similarly, if people with high blood pressure problems walk for an hour every day, their blood pressure will be under control. Not only that, walking can also reduce breathing problems for those who have them.

