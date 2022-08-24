Steamy pictures: Esha Gupta puts cleavage on display in nude gown

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Actor Esha Gupta opted for a strappy gown in nude that came with a dramatic thigh-high slit. The embellished gown by designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna came with a plunging neckline that flaunted Esha’s cleavage.

    Image: Esha Gupta/ Instagram

    Wearing a nude studded gown, actor Esha Gupta has been setting the internet on fire with her recent pictures. Esha is undoubtedly one of the actors who has been receiving immense love on social media for her fashion. The actor has become one of the most followed stars from the Hindi film industry with over 11 million followers alone of Instagram. She is a regular with her post and often shared pictures from her vacations, shoot locations and other events.

    Image: Esha Gupta/ Instagram

    Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Esha Gupta posted a series of hot pictures that show her wearing a nude-coloured heavily studded gown.

    Image: Esha Gupta/ Instagram

    Esha Gupta dressed for an awards night. She chose to wear a strappy gown from the fashion label of Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna. The gown came with a thigh-high slit that showed off her legs. It also had a plunging neckline that put her cleavage on display.

    Image: Esha Gupta/ Instagram

    To accessorize her glamourous look, Esha Gupta an emerald bracelet and a matching ring. She also wore statement earrings; her accessories were from the jewellery brand ‘Amaris By Prerna Rajpal’.

    Image: Esha Gupta/ Instagram

    Esha Gupta went bold wither eye make-up while wearing a nude shade for the lips. She styled her hair in a sleek bun that added more glam to her look. On the work front, the actor was last seen in Bobby Deol-starrer hit web series ‘Aashram 3’. Not only the junior Deol but Esha too received praises from the audience and critics alike for her stunning and rather bold performance in the series.

