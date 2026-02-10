Teddy Day, celebrated on February 10 as part of Valentine’s Week, is all about sharing love, warmth, and cuddles. Gifting a teddy is a sweet way to express your feelings and make your special someone feel cherished. Whether it’s a boyfriend, girlfriend, spouse, or crush, a soft teddy paired with heartfelt words can melt hearts instantly.

Here’s a collection of 50+ Teddy Day wishes, quotes, messages, SMS, and greetings you can share with your loved one