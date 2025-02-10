Teddy Day 2025: Check out the 5 most EXPENSIVE teddy bears in the World

Teddy Day 2025 is celebrated on the fourth day of Valentine's week, February 10th. Teddy bears are a beloved toy found worldwide. Let's explore the 5 most expensive teddy bears in the world, with prices that will astound you

article_image1
Each day of Valentine's Week has a special significance. Teddy Day 2025 is celebrated on the fourth day, February 10th

article_image2

Couples exchange soft toys on this day. Teddy bears are a favorite, available everywhere, usually priced between five hundred and a thousand rupees

article_image3

But do you know about the world's most expensive teddy bears? If not, let's explore the top 5, with prices that will surprise you

article_image4

The Louis Vuitton Monogram Bear costs ₹13,015,912. This Louis Vuitton teddy bear, named 'DouDou,' is among the most expensive in the world

article_image5

The Steiff Heckel Teddy Bear, priced at ₹93,549.30, was created in 1907. This 11.5-inch bear was first sold in 2009

article_image6

The Bruin Steiff Teddy Bear costs ₹124,732.40. This rare 12-inch bear was pristine when sold in 1940 but later had its features altered

article_image7

The Omega Coaster Teddy Bear is priced at ₹137,215.57. Omega was the original trade name of the British United Toy Manufacturing Company Ltd

article_image8

The Steiff Teddy Bear costs around ₹199,586.14. This large brown bear with black button eyes and a stitched nose is among the most expensive

article_image9

The teddy bear, named after US President Theodore "Teddy" Roosevelt, became a symbol of childhood and features in stories, songs, and films

article_image10

Initially designed to resemble real bear cubs, teddy bears have evolved in form, decoration, color, and materials

article_image11

Antique collectors prize rare and old teddy bears, sometimes acquiring them through auctions which are pricey

article_image12

Teddy bears remain a popular gift for children and adults, expressing love and congratulations to loved ones

