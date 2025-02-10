Teddy Day 2025: Check out the 5 most EXPENSIVE teddy bears in the World
Teddy Day 2025 is celebrated on the fourth day of Valentine's week, February 10th. Teddy bears are a beloved toy found worldwide. Let's explore the 5 most expensive teddy bears in the world, with prices that will astound you
Each day of Valentine's Week has a special significance. Teddy Day 2025 is celebrated on the fourth day, February 10th
Couples exchange soft toys on this day. Teddy bears are a favorite, available everywhere, usually priced between five hundred and a thousand rupees
But do you know about the world's most expensive teddy bears? If not, let's explore the top 5, with prices that will surprise you
The Louis Vuitton Monogram Bear costs ₹13,015,912. This Louis Vuitton teddy bear, named 'DouDou,' is among the most expensive in the world
The Steiff Heckel Teddy Bear, priced at ₹93,549.30, was created in 1907. This 11.5-inch bear was first sold in 2009
The Bruin Steiff Teddy Bear costs ₹124,732.40. This rare 12-inch bear was pristine when sold in 1940 but later had its features altered
The Omega Coaster Teddy Bear is priced at ₹137,215.57. Omega was the original trade name of the British United Toy Manufacturing Company Ltd
The Steiff Teddy Bear costs around ₹199,586.14. This large brown bear with black button eyes and a stitched nose is among the most expensive
The teddy bear, named after US President Theodore "Teddy" Roosevelt, became a symbol of childhood and features in stories, songs, and films
Initially designed to resemble real bear cubs, teddy bears have evolved in form, decoration, color, and materials
Antique collectors prize rare and old teddy bears, sometimes acquiring them through auctions which are pricey
Teddy bears remain a popular gift for children and adults, expressing love and congratulations to loved ones