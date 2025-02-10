Teddy Day 2025: Top 10 Teddy day quotes to send loved ones on 4th day of the Valentine's Week

If you want to make this day special for your loved one, wish them a Happy Teddy Day first thing in the morning. Here are some Teddy Day wishes for Teddy Day 2025.

"You're a teddy bear to my heart, keeping me warm and fuzzy." Wish you a very Happy Teddy Day my love

Like a teddy bear, you're cuddly, cute, and always there for me. Wish you a very Happy Teddy Day 2025

“Teddy bears are cute, but you're cuter. Wish you a very Happy Teddy Day 2025 my love and may you turn cuter every year

“You're the fluffy stuff that fills my heart. Happy Teddy Day my love. Stay fluffy all throughout and fill my heart with joy

"Our love is like a teddy bear hug - warm, comforting, and always there." Happy Teddy Day 2025 to my love

“Wanted to wish you a Happy Teddy Day! Sending you a virtual teddy bear hug." Happy Teddy Day 2025 love

“It's Teddy Day! Let's celebrate with lots of cuddles and cute teddy bear moments. Happy Teddy Day sweetheart

You're the reason my heart feels like a cuddly teddy bear. Happy Teddy Day, sweetheart! May you always remain the cuddle bear that you are

"This Teddy Day, I promise to always be your cuddle buddy, through thick and thin." Happy Teddy Day baby

"Wishing you a day filled with love, laughter, and teddy bear hugs! Happy Teddy Day sweetheart! May you be always happy

