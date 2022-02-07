Happy Rose Day 2022: 6 different coloured roses and their significance

Rose Day is incomplete without exchanging roses with your loved ones. Here are 6 roses and their significance before gifting one.

Today, February 7 is called Rose day, and many expressed their love, affection, and other emotions via the exchange of roses. Each year, many people exchange different coloured roses with their loved ones, red is the most favourite and popular among all. Here’s the complete list of different coloured roses with their meaning and significance.

Red roses represent romance, love, gratitude. These are the ancientest and most traditional ones used to say 'I love you', I care you, etc.



Pink Rose expresses gratitude, refinement, elegance, gentleness, grace, or femininity. Darker shades of pink convey preference, while lighter shades of pinks are mainly used to describe admiration, joy or gentleness. You can gift pink roses to a friend, lover, family member to express thankfulness and simplicity.

Orange roses represent passion, life, energy, excitement, enthusiasm, and vigour. Orange roses are glowing and beautiful, just as red ones. Orange express love or a deep bond with someone.



White Rose is of peace, purity, cleanliness, and respect. White-colored roses represent purity, grace, and modesty. White roses have been widely used for weddings as they also embody new starts and developing love.



The yellow rose signifies affection, care, friendship, joy and gladness. Yellow represents warmth in a relationship. This colour rose is given to friends, co-workers, clients etc. Yellow-coloured rose is used to depict light-hearted feelings, optimism, respect, unromantic feelings, etc.