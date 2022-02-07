  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Happy Rose Day 2022: 6 different coloured roses and their significance

    First Published Feb 7, 2022, 1:49 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Rose Day is incomplete without exchanging roses with your loved ones. Here are 6 roses and their significance before gifting one.

    Happy Rose Day 2022: 6 different coloured roses and their significance RCB

    Today, February 7 is called Rose day, and many expressed their love, affection, and other emotions via the exchange of roses. Each year, many people exchange different coloured roses with their loved ones, red is the most favourite and popular among all. Here’s the complete list of different coloured roses with their meaning and significance. 

    Happy Rose Day 2022: 6 different coloured roses and their significance RCB

    Red roses represent romance, love, gratitude. These are the ancientest and most traditional ones used to say 'I love you', I care you, etc.
     

    Happy Rose Day 2022: 6 different coloured roses and their significance RCB

    Pink Rose expresses gratitude, refinement, elegance, gentleness, grace,  or femininity. Darker shades of pink convey preference, while lighter shades of pinks are mainly used to describe admiration, joy or gentleness. You can gift pink roses to a friend, lover, family member to express thankfulness and simplicity.

    Happy Rose Day 2022: 6 different coloured roses and their significance RCB

    Orange roses represent passion, life, energy, excitement, enthusiasm, and vigour. Orange roses are glowing and beautiful, just as red ones. Orange express love or a deep bond with someone. 
     

    Happy Rose Day 2022: 6 different coloured roses and their significance RCB

    White Rose is of peace, purity, cleanliness, and respect. White-colored roses represent purity, grace, and modesty. White roses have been widely used for weddings as they also embody new starts and developing love.
     

    Happy Rose Day 2022: 6 different coloured roses and their significance RCB

    The yellow rose signifies affection, care, friendship, joy and gladness. Yellow represents warmth in a relationship. This colour rose is given to friends, co-workers, clients etc. Yellow-coloured rose is used to depict light-hearted feelings, optimism, respect, unromantic feelings, etc. Also Read: Valentine’s Week 2022: From Rose Day to Kiss Day, here’s your date sheet for the love week

    Happy Rose Day 2022: 6 different coloured roses and their significance RCB

    Lavender roses are an expression of 'love at first sight'. Lavender or purple colour conveys magic, interest, and attraction. They symbolize desire or love at first stance. Also Read: Chinese New Year 2022: Here's list of greetings to wish your loved ones on the New Year

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Combat work anxiety like a pro drb

    Combat work anxiety like a pro

    Has sudden weight gain been bothering your mental health? Follow these suggestions for positive results drb

    Has sudden weight gain been bothering your mental health? Follow these suggestions for positive results

    Unexplained weight loss to extreme tiredness: Here are 9 warning signs of cancer RCB

    Unexplained weight loss to extreme tiredness: Here are 9 warning signs of cancer

    Basant Panchami 2022: Here is why yellow colour is considered auspicious for the festival drb

    Basant Panchami 2022: Here is why yellow colour is considered auspicious for the festival

    World Cancer Day 2022: Here are 7 steps that help to prevent breast cancer RCB

    World Cancer Day 2022: Here are 7 steps that help to prevent breast cancer

    Recent Stories

    Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh allowed to come out of jail for 21 days gcw

    Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh allowed to come out of jail for 21 days

    Fortunate to have 'incredibly dedicated', 'efficient team': outgoing JNU VC Jagadesh Kumar in his farewell note - ADT

    Fortunate to have 'incredibly dedicated', 'efficient team': outgoing JNU VC Jagadesh Kumar

    Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 Is this how China treats its athletes Figure skater Zhu Yi under attack after fall on Olympic debut

    Is this how China treats its athletes? Figure skater Zhu Yi under attack after fall on Winter Olympics debut

    Uttarakhand Election 2022 Akshay Kumar named as brand ambassador for the state gcw

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: Akshay Kumar named as brand ambassador for the state

    Why did Lata Mangeshkar decide to never return to her birthplace Indore? drb

    Why did Lata Mangeshkar decide to never return to her birthplace Indore?

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs CFC Match Highlights (Game 83): Mumbai City ends winless run as Vikram Singh strike sinks Chennaiyin FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 83): Mumbai City ends winless run as Vikram's strike sinks Chennaiyin FC

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs JFC: Not sure Bengaluru FC deserve the win - Jamshedpur FC's Owen Coyle-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Not sure Bengaluru FC deserve the win - Jamshedpur FC's Owen Coyle

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC played with high spirit, and we had good set-pieces moments - Marco Pezzauoli on Jamshedpur Fc win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC played with high spirit, and we had good set-pieces moments - Marco Pezzauoli

    Video Icon
    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 82): Bengaluru FC rallies past Jamshedpur FC 3-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 82): Bengaluru FC rallies past Jamshedpur FC 3-1

    Video Icon