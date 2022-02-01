  • Facebook
    Chinese New Year 2022: Here's list of greetings to wish your loved ones on the New Year

    This year, the Chinese New Year, also known as the Chinese Lunar New Year or Spring Festival, falls on February 1

    Chinese New Year 2022: Here's list of greetings to wish your loved ones on the New Year
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 1, 2022, 10:16 AM IST
    The Year of the Tiger begins when the Chinese New Year bell rings. This year, the Chinese New Year, also known as the Chinese Lunar New Year or Spring Festival, falls on February 1, kicking off the Year of the Tiger. In Chinese culture, the tiger represents bravery, vigour, and strength to help people overcome adversity, overcome obstacles, and eventually welcome the bright sunshine.

    With the beginning of the Chinese New Year 2022 on February 1, here are some simple and classic wishes, quotes and images to greet your loved ones.

    Chinese New Year 2022: Wishes

    1. Wishing you and your family a happy Chinese New Year. May this New Year brings lots of happiness and prosperity.
    2. May your heart be filled with lots of love, happiness, and contentment as you welcome this new year. Gong Xi Fa Cai!
    3. When the midnight bell rings tonight, Let it mean new and better things for you. Let it signify a realisation of all the things you desire for. Let it signify a year of courage and wisdom—cheers to a very, very prosperous year ahead. 
    4. I hope that this new year brings you and your family immense joy and prosperity. A very Happy Chinese New Year.
    5. May you find inner peace, and may this New Year bring you everything you desire. Happy Lunar New Year!

    Chinese New Year 2022: Quotes

    1. May joy and happiness surround you this new year, bringing in lots of good luck, health and happiness for you and your family. A very Happy New Year!
    2. Hope the rising sun brings you lots of joy, happiness, and good fortune. Happy Lunar New Year!
    3. Leave behind the bad memories of the unpleasant past and rejoice in today's festivities. Happy New Year!
    4. May this new year bring you joys that will never fade, hopes that will never die, and strength that will never wane: greetings and best wishes for the Chinese New Year.
    5. Let us greet the new year with hope, love, and kindness. Wishing you a very Happy New Year!

    Chinese New Year 2022: Images

    Chinese New Year 2022: Here's list of greetings to wish your loved ones on the New Year - ADT

     

    Chinese New Year 2022: Here's list of greetings to wish your loved ones on the New Year - ADT

    Chinese New Year 2022: Here's list of greetings to wish your loved ones on the New Year - ADT

    (All Images are from Getty) 

