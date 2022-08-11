Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022: Quotes for Facebook status and WhatsApp to share with siblings

    First Published Aug 11, 2022, 7:15 AM IST

    Raksha Bandhan is a festival of brother and sister love. Here are some Rakshabandhan messages and quotes to help you share the joy.

    Raksha Bandhan is celebrated to recognise and celebrate the bond between brothers and sisters. It is one among the oldest festivals observed in India. As a token of affection, sisters apply tilak to their brother's forehead and tie a 'Rakhi' on their wrist on this day. They pray for long and happy life, and in response, their brothers present gifts and swear to guard her for the rest of his life.
     

    Raksha Bandhan Quotes

    “Sometimes being a brother is even better than being a superhero"- Marc Brown, American Author

     “Having a sister is like having a best friend you can’t get rid of. You know whatever you do, they’ll still be there."– Amy Li

    “There’s no other love like the love for a brother. There’s no other love like the love from a brother." -Astrid Alauda

    "Being a big sister is to love your brother, even if he does not want it or love you in return."- Unknown
     

    "A sibling may be the keeper of one's identity, the only person with the keys to one's unfettered, more fundamental self."– Marian Sandmaier

    "My big brother still thinks he's a better singer than me."– Rod Stewart

    "Children of the same family, the same blood, with the same first associations and habits, have some means of enjoyment in their power, which no subsequent connections can supply."– Jane Austen

    "Brothers and sisters are as close as hands and feet."– Vietnamese Proverb

    "My brother may not always be at my side but he is always in my heart" – Unknown

    "My brother may not always be at my side but he is always in my heart" – Unknown

    "A friend is a brother who was once a bother." – Unknown

    "Our brothers and sisters are there with us from the dawn of our personal stories to the inevitable dusk." – Susan Scarf Merrell

