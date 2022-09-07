Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Happy Onam 2022: Wishes, images, WhatsApp/Facebook messages to share

    First Published Sep 7, 2022, 6:00 PM IST

    This year Atham fell on August 30 and Thiruvonam which is the final day of Onam celebrations will be held on September 8. Here are some beautiful Thiruvonam Onam wishes, images, greeting and quotes to share with your loved ones
     

    Onam is a festival honouring Lord Vishnu, Vamana's incarnation, and the mythical King Mahabali's homecoming. Ten days of festivities called Onam begin with Atham. Atham fell on August 30 this year, while Thiruvonam, the last day of Onam celebrations, will take place on September 8.

    Grand processions have not been a part of the celebration of Onam for the previous two years due to COVID limitations. The festivities have returned to their former splendour this year, although they will follow COVID-19 regulations. Here are some greetings, quotes, and thoughts to share with your loved ones if you and they are celebrating Onam.

    Also Read | Onam 2022: From home decor to desserts; 5 gift ideas to make your festival more special

    Happy Onam 2022: Here are some wishes you can share with your loved ones

    1. May the colours and brightness of Onam fill your home and life with new energies and eternal happiness. Happy Onam.

    2. On the happy occasion of Onam, may you have an abundance of joy in your life, good health and immense prosperity.

    3. May the colour and lights of Onam fill happiness and prosperity in your home. Happy Onam.

    4. May Lord Mahabali bring happiness and prosperity to your life. Wish you a great day. Happy Onam.

    5. A festival of togetherness, homecoming, celebration and fun. Here’s a happy Onam wish to each and every one.

    6. May the colours and brightness of Onam fill your home and life with new energies and eternal happiness. Happy Onam.

    7. Sending my warmest wishes to your family this Onam festival. Have a happy and wonderful Onam.

    Also Read | Onam 2022: Five easy-to-cook Sadhya recipes to celebrate Kerala's big feast

    Happy Onam 2022: Check out some WhatsApp and Facebook messges to share on this day

    1. Celebrate this Onam festival with joy and happiness.

    2. May the colour and lights of Onam fill your home with happiness and joy. My heartfelt wishes on Onam. Happy Onam from our family to yours.

    3. May the spirit of Onam remain everywhere whatever you do, whatever you think, whatever you hope in your life. Wish you a Happy Onam.

    4. I may be miles away, but the spirit of Onam will always stay in my heart. So, Let’s celebrate this Onam festival by heart and by soul.

    5. May the spirit of the Onam festival guide and light your way to the path you choose.

    6. We have lost the true spirit of Onam. Let each of our actions be a yajna for universal good. May the new clothes we wear be that of Dharma and faith. May our hearts be united in love and joy, and make life an everlasting Tiruvonam. Thus we can retrieve the lost Onam.

    7. Festivals bring families together. It gives reason to have fun one more time. A festival like Onam brings prosperity to the family. It gives reason to smile one more time.

    8. A great pookalam is an assimilation of design of assorted bright flowers, ideas, commitment, group work and perseverance.

    9. Onam is a celebration of the homecoming of Mahabali. May you get the opportunity to enjoy the love and bounties of nature by sharing it with your friends and family.
     

    Also Read | Onam 2022: Who was King Mahabali? Know date, time, significance, history and how to celebrate

