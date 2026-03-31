Wishing you peace, happiness, and spiritual growth this Mahavir Jayanti.

May Lord Mahavir bless you with wisdom and compassion. Happy Mahavir Jayanti!

Wishing you peace, happiness, and a life of truth and reality on this Mahavir Jayanti

May Lord Mahavir shower His blessings of strength, wisdom, and compassion upon you

May your life be filled with calmness and positivity on this sacred day of Mahavir Jayanti

Wishing you and your family a purposeful and peaceful Mahavir Jayanti

May Mahavir Jayanti bring clarity and balance to your life

May you continue to walk the path of truth and kindness

Wishing you peace and spiritual growth in your life on this special occasion

May your heart be filled with compassion and your life be filled with purpose

Wishing you a peaceful and mindful Mahavir Jayanti

May the teachings of Lord Mahavir be your guide in life