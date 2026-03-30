Mahavir Jayanti in 2026 will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 31. It's believed that chanting the Mahavir Chalisa on this day can bring mental peace and help reduce stress.

When is Mahavir Jayanti: Every year, Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated with great devotion across the country. The festival falls on the thirteenth day of the bright half of the Chaitra month (Shukla Paksha's Trayodashi tithi). In 2026, this date is Tuesday, March 31.

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Mahavir Jayanti, also known as Mahaveer Janma Kalyanak, is a significant Jain festival commemorating the birth of Lord Mahavir, the 24th and last Tirthankara of Jainism. It is commemorated on the 13th day of the Chaitra month according to the Hindu calendar, hence the date changes each year. Looking for a certain date and shubh muhurat? Here's all you should know.

Mahavir Jayanti 2026 Date & Timings

According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious festival of Mahavir Jayanti will take place this year on Tuesday, March 31. The critical timings for the event are as follows:

Trayodashi Tithi begins at 07:09 AM on March 30, 2026. Trayodashi Tithi ends at 06:55 AM on March 31, 2026. Who was Lord Mahavir? Lord Mahavir, also known as Vardhamana, was born around 599 BCE at Kundagrama, near Vaishali today. His birth is considered a religious event and is frequently honoured by Jain followers. A widely regarded spiritual teacher, he created Jainism's key principles of Ahimsa (nonviolence), Satya (truth), and Aparigraha. He obtained Moksha, or freedom, in 527 BCE, at the age of 72.

Significance of Mahavir Jayanti

Mahavir Jayanti is significant spiritually and culturally for the Jain community since it commemorates the birth of Lord Mahavir, the 24th and final Tirthankara. The holiday is celebrated with tremendous devotion, emphasising his teachings and manner of life. It serves as a reminder of his journey of renunciation, self-control, and kindness. Devotees commemorate the day with prayers, temple visits, charitable actions, and community work, all in an effort to live out his message of peace and spiritual enlightenment.

Mahavir Jayanti 2026 Rituals

Mahavir Jayanti is marked with great devotion, placing heavy emphasis on community, simplicity, and acts of compassion rather than on spectacular festivals.

Processions (rath yatra): Lord Mahavir's idols are brought in artistically painted chariots, followed by devotional singing, chanting, and prayers.

Abhisheka (statue washing): To symbolise cleanliness and devotion, devotees ceremonially bathe Lord Mahavir's statues with water, milk, and scented oils.

Charity (daan): Acts of generosity are essential to the day. Followers contribute food, clothes, and medications to those in need, and many work at animal shelters, reflecting his teachings of compassion and nonviolence. Fasting and meditation are common practices among devotees. The day is spent meditating, listening to spiritual talks, and reading religious literature.

Here are the complete lyrics for you to read.

Mahavir Chalisa Lyrics

शीश नवा अरिहन्त को, सिद्धन करूं प्रणाम।

उपाध्याय आचार्य का, ले सुखकारी नाम।

सर्व साधु और सरस्वती, जिन मन्दिर सुखकार।

महावीर भगवान को, मन-मन्दिर में धार।

जय महावीर दयालु स्वामी, वीर प्रभु तुम जग में नामी।

वर्धमान है नाम तुम्हारा, लगे हृदय को प्यारा प्यारा।

शांति छवि और मोहनी मूरत, शान हँसीली सोहनी सूरत।

तुमने वेश दिगम्बर धारा, कर्म-शत्रु भी तुम से हारा।

क्रोध मान अरु लोभ भगाया, महा-मोह तुमसे डर खाया

तू सर्वज्ञ सर्व का ज्ञाता, तुझको दुनिया से क्या नाता।

तुझमें नहीं राग और द्वेष, वीर रण राग तू हितोपदेश।

तेरा नाम जगत में सच्चा, जिसको जाने बच्चा बच्चा।

भूत प्रेत तुम से भय खावें, व्यन्तर राक्षस सब भग जावें।

महा व्याध मारी न सतावे, महा विकराल काल डर खावे।

काला नाग होय फन धारी, या हो शेर भयंकर भारी।

ना हो कोई बचाने वाला, स्वामी तुम्हीं करो प्रतिपाला।

अग्नि दावानल सुलग रही हो, तेज हवा से भड़क रही हो।

नाम तुम्हारा सब दुख खोवे, आग एकदम ठण्डी होवे।

हिंसामय था भारत सारा, तब तुमने कीना निस्तारा।

जनम लिया कुण्डलपुर नगरी, हुई सुखी तब प्रजा सगरी।

सिद्धारथ जी पिता तुम्हारे, त्रिशला के आँखों के तारे।

छोड़ सभी झंझट संसारी, स्वामी हुए बाल-ब्रह्मचारी।

पंचम काल महा-दुखदाई, चाँदनपुर महिमा दिखलाई।

टीले में अतिशय दिखलाया, एक गाय का दूध गिराया।

सोच हुआ मन में ग्वाले के, पहुँचा एक फावड़ा लेके।

सारा टीला खोद बगाया, तब तुमने दर्शन दिखलाया।

जोधराज को दुख ने घेरा, उसने नाम जपा जब तेरा।

ठंडा हुआ तोप का गोला, तब सब ने जयकारा बोला।

मंत्री ने मन्दिर बनवाया, राजा ने भी द्रव्य लगाया

बड़ी धर्मशाला बनवाई, तुमको लाने को ठहराई।

तुमने तोड़ी बीसों गाड़ी, पहिया खसका नहीं अगाड़ी।

ग्वाले ने जो हाथ लगाया, फिर तो रथ चलता ही पाया।

पहिले दिन बैशाख बदी के, रथ जाता है तीर नदी के।

मीना गूजर सब ही आते, नाच-कूद सब चित उमगाते।

स्वामी तुमने प्रेम निभाया, ग्वाले का बहु मान बढ़ाया।

हाथ लगे ग्वाले का जब ही, स्वामी रथ चलता है तब ही।

मेरी है टूटी सी नैया, तुम बिन कोई नहीं खिवैया।

मुझ पर स्वामी जरा कृपा कर, मैं हूँ प्रभु तुम्हारा चाकर।

तुम से मैं अरु कछु नहीं चाहूँ, जन्म-जन्म तेरे दर्शन पाऊँ।

चालीसे को चन्द्र बनावे, बीर प्रभु को शीश नवावे।

सोरठा

नित चालीसहि बार, बाठ करे चालीस दिन।

खेय सुगन्ध अपार, वर्धमान के सामने।।

होय कुबेर समान, जन्म दरिद्री होय जो।

जिसके नहिं संतान, नाम वंश जग में चले।।