Is your favourite pair of jeans feeling a bit loose? A viral social media hack claims that a dip in ice water can fix it. But does this trick really work, and is it a permanent solution for a better fit?

New Delhi: We've all been there. You buy a new pair of jeans, and after a few wears, they start feeling a bit loose. Or maybe your old favourite pair just doesn't fit like it used to. The first thought is usually to take it to the tailor for alteration. But a simple trick is going viral on social media, claiming you can fix the fit of your jeans using just ice water. Let's find out if this hack is the real deal.

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Can ice water really tighten your jeans?

Denim is mostly made of cotton, and cotton fibres tend to shrink or expand with temperature changes. This is why soaking your jeans in very cold water can cause the fibres to contract slightly. However, this change isn't drastic, and the effect can vary depending on the type of jeans. Still, it can be a helpful trick to reduce some minor looseness.

How to try this viral trick?

To try this hack, first, fill a large tub with cold water and add a good amount of ice. Now, completely submerge your jeans in this water and let them soak for about 30 minutes. Afterwards, take the jeans out, squeeze out the extra water, and let them dry normally. Many people suggest air-drying them for the best results.

Why is the hot water trick considered more effective?

Many fashion and textile experts believe that using slightly warm water and a dryer is more effective for shrinking denim. Cotton fibres shrink more when exposed to heat, which can make the jeans feel a bit tighter. However, doing this repeatedly can damage the fabric's quality, so you need to be careful.

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Which jeans show the best results?

This trick works best on cotton denim and jeans with low stretch. You might also see a noticeable effect on new or rarely worn jeans. On the other hand, this method isn't very effective for jeans that contain Spandex, Elastane, or other stretchable fabrics, as they tend to return to their original shape easily.

Can this replace a tailor?

If your jeans are just a little loose, this trick can be a temporary help. But if they are significantly loose at the waist, thighs, or legs, ice water alone won't give you a perfect fit. In such cases, getting them altered by a tailor is the most reliable and long-lasting solution.

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Important things to keep in mind

Avoid using this trick every time you want to fix your jeans' fitting. Experimenting with temperature changes too often can weaken the fabric. If your jeans are made from expensive or delicate denim, it's better to test this method on a small, hidden area first. Also, if your jeans are very loose or tight, professional alteration is a safer and more effective option than home remedies.

FAQs on the Ice Water Jeans Hack

Does soaking jeans in ice water really make them tighter?

The ice-cold water can cause the denim fibres to shrink slightly, which might improve the fit a little. However, the results can be different for every pair of jeans.

How long should you soak the jeans in ice water?

Soaking the jeans for about 20 to 30 minutes in ice-cold water is considered enough.

Does this trick work on stretchable jeans?

The effect of this trick on stretchable jeans with Spandex or Elastane is usually very minimal. It is known to be more effective on pure cotton denim.