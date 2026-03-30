President Droupadi Murmu greeted citizens on Mahavir Jayanti, especially the Jain community. She highlighted Bhagwan Mahavir's five principles—Ahimsa, Satya, Asteya, Brahmacharya, and Aparigraha—as inspirations for a meaningful life and societal change.

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday extended greetings to fellow citizens, especially the Jain community, on the eve of Mahavir Jayant.

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Bhagwan Mahavir's Guiding Principles

In her message, the President said Bhagwan Mahavir's five principles -- Ahimsa (non-violence), Satya (truth), Asteya (non-stealing), Brahmacharya (self-control), and Aparigraha (non-possessiveness) -- inspire people to walk on the right path in life.

A Call to Adopt Mahavir's Teachings

"On the auspicious occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, I extend my greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens, especially the Jain brothers and sisters. By adopting these principles, we can make our lives meaningful and bring positive change in the society. Bhagwan Mahavir raised his voice against the evils prevailing in society and showed the way to a better life. His teachings will always remain relevant," the President said.

She also urged citizens to pledge to adopt Bhagwan Mahavir's teachings in their lives and strive continuously for the progress of the nation.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)