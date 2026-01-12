- Home
- Lifestyle
- Happy Lohri 2026: Gajar Ka Halwa to Peanut Chikki-Yummy Punjabi Dishes to Enjoy with Your Family
Happy Lohri 2026: Gajar Ka Halwa to Peanut Chikki-Yummy Punjabi Dishes to Enjoy with Your Family
Happy Lohri 2023 Special Dishes: Five delicious dishes to enjoy with family and friends, beyond the usual Makki Di Roti and Sarso Ka Saag.
Yummy Punjabi Dishes to Enjoy with Your Family
Lohri kicks off the harvest and festival season. Celebrated in Punjab, Himachal, Delhi, and Haryana, it's the day before Makar Sankranti, marking the end of winter solstice.
Yummy Punjabi Dishes to Enjoy with Your Family
Lohri's menu has warm treats like Peanut Chikki and Gajak. Makki di roti with Sarson da saag is a popular, nutritious winter meal, especially in Punjab.
Yummy Punjabi Dishes to Enjoy with Your Family
Lohri's main event is a huge sacred bonfire for Lord Agni. People gather to sing, dance, and toss offerings like peanuts, jaggery, and popcorn into the fire.
Yummy Punjabi Dishes to Enjoy with Your Family
Pindi Channa: A favorite Lohri dish! This iconic Punjabi meal features perfectly boiled and seasoned chickpeas, usually served with rice or kulchas.
Yummy Punjabi Dishes to Enjoy with Your Family
Gajar Ka Halwa: A classic winter dessert made with red carrots, milk, khoya, and nuts. This ghee-rich treat is a must-have in every home for Lohri.
Yummy Punjabi Dishes to Enjoy with Your Family
Pinni: A super popular winter sweet and a Lohri staple. It's made with wheat flour, ghee, almonds, and sugar, and it's packed with nutrients.
Yummy Punjabi Dishes to Enjoy with Your Family
Gud Halwa: A yummy and wholesome treat! This halwa is often made with semolina, jaggery, and crunchy nuts. It's the perfect sweet ending to your meal.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.