Happy Lohri 2026 Wishes: Share the Sweetness of Til-Gud With Loved Ones
Lohri is celebrated every year on the night of January 13 with great enthusiasm and traditions. On this day, people light a bonfire and circle it, offering sesame and jaggery.
Image Credit : Getty
Heartfelt wishes for Lohri 2026
May the Lohri fire burn away all bitterness. May the sweetness of sesame-jaggery fill your relationships. Celebrate with the warmth of the bonfire. Happy Lohri 2026!
Image Credit : Getty
Lots of wishes for Lohri 2026
Dance with family to folk songs. May the Lohri flame give flight to your dreams. Bid farewell to winter and welcome spring. May your Lohri night be memorable. Happy Lohri!
Image Credit : Getty
Wishes for Lohri 2026
May sesame-jaggery bring health and fortune. Let every street shine with Lohri's light. Celebrate folk culture with pride. May circling the bonfire bring prosperity. Happy Lohri!
Image Credit : Getty
Best wishes for Lohri 2026
May family unity shine like the bonfire. Light the flame of new hopes this Lohri. Add color to your joy with Bhangra-Gidda. Let the beat of the dhol make everyone dance.
Image Credit : Getty
Happy Lohri 2026
May Lohri's flames show the path to success. Get new energy and positivity. Feel proud of Punjabi culture. May this Lohri be more beautiful than ever. Happy Lohri 2026!
Image Credit : Getty
Heartfelt wishes for Lohri 2026
May the joy of Lohri reside in every heart. Let every trouble vanish in the fire. May moments with family become priceless. Let the sky echo with the sound of drums. Happy Lohri!
Image Credit : Getty
Wishes for Lohri 2026
May the warmth of hearts remain even in the cold air. Take a pledge for a new beginning. Share happiness along with sweets. May all your wishes come true on this holy festival.
