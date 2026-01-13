“Wishing you a warm Lohri! May the flames light up your life with new hope and happiness. Enjoy this festival with love and warmth. Happy Lohri 2026!”

Happy Lohri 2026! May your life glow brighter than the bonfire.

Wishing you warmth, happiness and success this Lohri.

May Lohri bring joy, prosperity and good vibes your way.

Cheers to friendship, laughter and Lohri nights!

Happy Lohri, my friend—stay warm and blessed always.

💛 Sweet & Positive Wishes

May the sweetness of til and jaggery fill your life.

Let Lohri burn away worries and light up happiness.

Sending you sunshine and smiles this Lohri.

May this festival mark new beginnings for you.

Warm wishes for a joyful Lohri celebration.

📲 WhatsApp Status (Short & Catchy)

Lohri vibes only 🔥✨

Warm hearts, sweet moments—Happy Lohri!

Bonfire nights & best friends 💛

Lohri di lakh lakh vadhaiyan!

Winter warmth, festive charm 🌾