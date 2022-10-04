Happy Dussehra 2022: Wishes, WhatsApp/Facebook messages, images to share with everyone on Vijayadashami

Happy Dussehra 2022: Dussehra is the celebration of light’s triumph over darkness. Happy Dussehra to everyone. Here’s a list of images, messages that you can share with family, friends and loved ones. On this auspicious occasion, we bring you special wishes, quotes and messages to share with your loved ones.

As Navratri 2022 concludes today with Maha Navami, one of the most important Indian holidays, Dussehra, will be celebrated the next day - October 5, 2022. According to Hindu mythology, this festival commemorates Goddess Durga's victory over the monster Mahishasura, as well as Lord Rama's victory over Ravana. Dussehra is celebrated with tremendous zeal and enthusiasm throughout the country. It is observed in various ways around the country. The primary festival celebrations, however, involve the burning of effigies of Ravana, Meghananda, and Kumbhkaran, a dramatic life narrative of Lord Ram known as 'Ram Leela,' massive melas, and many more.

​Here are some WhatsApp/Facebook wishes to share with your family and friends​: 1. May God fulfil all my friend’s dreams of wishing you a happy Dussehra to all of you. Happy Dussehra 2022!

2. A time for celebration, A time for victory of good over bad, A time when the world sees the example of the power of good. Let us continue the same “true” spirit. Happy Dussehra 2022!

3. In this day and age of modern communications, wishing friends, family and loved ones a Happy Dussehra is as easy as tapping a phone screen.

4. May your troubles burst away like fireworks and your happiness be multiple ten times.

5. "May this Dussehra light you up. The hopes of happy times and dreams for a full year of smiles. Wish you a very Happy Dussehra."

​Here are some messages to share​ on Vijayadashami 1. Wishing this Dussehra brings devotion, determination, and dedication to your life.

2. Dussehra is a festival of victory against bad elements in our lives.

3. Let’s celebrate the victory of good over evil. Happy Dussehra 2022!

4. "May Lord Rama keep lighting your path of success and may you achieve victory in every phase of life. Happy Dussehra."

5. "This is the time for glorification and celebration..Wishing a very Happy Dussehra to you full of strength to always fight for the right things in life."