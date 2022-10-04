Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Durga Puja 2022: BARSHA celebrates 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'; with biggest Durga Idol of Bengaluru

    The Bengali Association for the Residents of Sarjapur and HSR Layout Area (BARSHA) celebrates Durga Puja on the theme of 75 years of India’s Independence. Take a look at their puja pandal.

    Oct 4, 2022, 3:50 PM IST

    Around this time of year, decorated pandals start to pop up all over the city, surrounded by groups of ladies wearing traditional Bengali red and white saris and offering delectable milk sweets and savoury food (Bhog). The numerous Bengali organisations in Bengaluru are preparing for an unrestricted Durga Puja celebration after two years of subdued festivities due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

    This year, BARSHA is having the biggest Durga Idol of Bengaluru. The idol is themed on one of the famous and oldest Durga Puja (100+years) of West Bengal. And it is placed in a replica of Vidhana Soudha, measuring about 100 ft wide and 20 feet in height. The entrance to the main puja pandal is similar tp the India Gate and inside the Map of India. BARSHA also showcased many cultural activities, including musical tributes to Lata Mangeshkar, Krishnakumar Kunnath, KK and Puneet Rajkumar. Take a  look at the video and experience it yourself. 


     

    We have been able to signal our intent and state of readiness along LAC: IAF chief

    LLC 2022: Bhilwara Kings conquers Gujarat Giants, seals final berth against India Capitals

    Rajnath Singh takes sortie in 'Prachand' LCH; says it sends desired message to the adversary

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Guwahati T20I: 'Going at a higher strike rate was a demand of this innings' - Rahul

    5G is in India: PM Modi gets demo of Jio's new technology from Akash Ambani

