Saraswati Puja, also known as "Vasant or Basant Panchami," commemorates the birth anniversary of the Hindu goddess Saraswati, who is worshipped as the divinity of knowledge, wisdom, arts, music, and learning.

The celebration also celebrates the coming of spring, which this year falls on Friday, January 23, 2026. With the festival just around the corner, here are the greatest greetings to share with friends and family.