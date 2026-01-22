Saraswati Puja Dos and Don'ts: Mistakes to Avoid on Basant Panchami This Year
Basant Panchami 2026
Basant Panchami, or Saraswati Panchami, honours the Hindu goddess of knowledge and arts. People across India seek her blessings for wisdom. It falls on Friday, January 23, 2026.
Besides Saraswati Puja, the day is celebrated in various ways. But, there are some key dos and don'ts to follow to keep the day holy and get the rituals right.
Dos for Basant Panchami 2026
Do the Puja on Panchami Tithi: Make sure to perform the puja on the fifth lunar day (Panchami Tithi) during the morning hours. This is the best time to pray to Goddess Saraswati.
Dress the Idol in White or Yellow: White and yellow are said to be Goddess Saraswati's favorite colors. Decorate her idol and wear these colors yourself to show purity and devotion.
Offer Traditional Sweets and Flowers: Prepare offerings like milk, white sesame seeds, and marigold or mustard flowers. These items hold special meaning for Vasant Panchami.
Start Kids' Learning (Vidya Arambha): Vasant Panchami is a great day to introduce young kids to education. Many families and schools hold ceremonies to kick off their learning journey.
Join in Community Puja with Gusto! Take part in community Saraswati Puja events. Schools and cultural centers often host big celebrations, offering a chance for group worship.
Steer Clear of Bad Vibes: On this day, don't get angry, argue, or think negative thoughts. The festival is about wisdom, which flourishes in a positive and happy environment.
Skip Non-Vegetarian Food: To keep Vasant Panchami sacred, it's best to stick to a vegetarian diet. Offering and eating clean, veggie food during the puja is seen as lucky.
Don't Wear Dark Colors: Avoid wearing dark colors like black or deep red. White and yellow are the traditional colors for Saraswati Puja and truly capture the festival's spirit.
Don't Miss the Panchami Tithi Timing: Performing the puja outside of the Panchami Tithi window might reduce its spiritual benefits. Always check the timings for the auspicious period.
Be Eco-Friendly: When immersing Saraswati idols, make sure to use eco-friendly materials. Avoid non-biodegradable items to help prevent pollution and protect the environment.
Vasant Panchami 2026 is about more than just worship; it's a celebration of knowledge and new starts. Following these dos and don'ts shows your true devotion to Goddess Saraswati.
Whether at home or with your community, let Vasant Panchami fill your life with wisdom, creativity, and happiness.
