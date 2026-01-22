Basant Panchami, or Saraswati Puja in West Bengal, is a big deal for young students. They see it as their own 'Valentine's Day,' a chance to hang out with friends of the opposite sex without any restrictions.

Saraswati Puja is the one day students get a break from their books. It's when Bengali teens dress in their best traditional wear, often for a first date. They place their books at the feet of Goddess Saraswati, asking for her blessings. After that, they're free to hang out with their friends, including that special someone.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Schools and colleges in Bengal stay open for the celebration, where you'll see young couples in matching traditional outfits, usually yellow, walking hand in hand. What better time to celebrate young love than in spring, or Boshonto, which is another name for love?

With winter ending, flowers blooming, and birds singing, Vasant Panchami is the perfect day for love. It's the perfect time to find a cozy spot under a tree or grab some phuchka and ice cream with your special someone. On this auspicious day, casual crushes can turn into serious relationships. You never know, with the grace of Ma Saraswati, you might just find your life partner.

About Saraswati Puja:





Basant Panchami is celebrated on the fifth day of Shukla Panchami in the Hindu month of Magh. It's a day to worship Saraswati, the goddess of wisdom, music, and art. But in West Bengal, it's also the unofficial Valentine's Day, which gives it extra meaning. Here's why Saraswati Puja is called the Bengali Valentine's Day.

Love is in the air:



The cultural vibe of the Bengali Valentine's Day makes it even more charming. Couples dress in traditional clothes to make the day special. Girls wear sarees and guys wear kurta-pajamas as they go pandal hopping to spend time together. While many in Kolkata feel that the official Valentine's week has become too commercial, Saraswati Puja has kept its pure, traditional feel through the years.