Halloween 2025: 9 scary and bizarre costumes for couples
If you're looking for scary and bizarre Halloween costume ideas for couples in 2025, here are nine creative suggestions.
Getty Photos
If you're looking for scary and bizarre Halloween costume ideas for couples in 2023, here are nine creative suggestions.
Getty Photos
One person can be a creepy doll with cracked makeup and old-fashioned clothing, while the other can be a collector with eerie artifacts and vintage attire.
Getty Photos
Choose characters like a sinister ringmaster and a haunted clown, complete with dark makeup and vintage circus outfits.
Getty Photos
A couple and their dog dressed in Squid Game character costumes pose for a photo on October 31, 2021 in Hong Kong, China.
Getty Photos
Supermodel Heidi Klum was spotted with Seal at the SBE'S Privilege in Los Angeles, at her Halloween party.
Getty Photos
Christina Aguilera and Jordan Bratman at the Body English at The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Getty Photos
A British couple cosplays as The Joker (Batman Imposter) and a Harley Quinn Robin imposter, both in self-made costumes.
Getty Photos
Joseph D. Reitman & Shannon Elizabeth during the Mondrian Hotel Halloween Party at The Mondrian Hotel in Los Angeles, California, United States.
Voodoo Priest/Priestess and Zombie Doll
One person can be a voodoo priest/priestess with tribal makeup and ritual gear. The other can be a zombie doll with torn clothes and pale makeup.
Getty Photos
Pipino and Heidi Klum during Heidi Klum's 3rd Annual Halloween Bash at Capitale in New York City, New York, United States.