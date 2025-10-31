Queen of Halloween! Heidi Klum’s Wildest Costumes Over the Years
Take a look at some of Heidi Klum's most outrageous Halloween costumes, ranging from a brightly coloured butterfly to an extraterrestrial being.
Heidi Klum's Halloween Costumes Over the Years
For over 20 years, the supermodel and America's Got Talent judge has held her renowned New York City Halloween party—and dressed up in some fantastic costumes along the way. Here, take a look back at some of Klum's amazing Halloween costumes.
Heidi Klum's Halloween Costumes Over the Years
Klum went all out for her 2024 bash. Klum and her husband, Tom Kaulitz, dressed as E.T. (with Klum wearing a blonde wig to complete her disguise).
Heidi Klum's Halloween Costumes Over the Years
Klum's 20-year-old daughter Leni also participated in the theme, dressing like a seductive extraterrestrial for her mother's big night.
Heidi Klum's Halloween Costumes Over the Years
Klum returned to New York City for her yearly bash on October 31, 2022, dressed as a worm in a bizarre costume that took over 10 hours to assemble around her. She was accompanied by her husband Kaulitz, who played a bloody-eyed fisherman.
Heidi Klum's Halloween Costumes Over the Years
Klum promised that her 2017 Halloween costume would be "scary," and her hair-raising attire did not disappoint. She attended her annual Halloween party at Moxy Times Square in New York City dressed as the werewolf from Michael Jackson's "Thriller" music video, which debuted in 1983.
Heidi Klum's Halloween Costumes Over the Years
Klum made a grand entry in 2023, hiring backup artists to assist her transform into a larger-than-life peacock for her red carpet appearance at New York City's Marquee, which was sponsored by Patrón El Alto Tequila and Cirque du Soleil.
Heidi Klum's Halloween Costumes Over the Years
It took Klum nearly ten hours to go from bare-faced to hardly recognisable for her Svedka and GSN's Hellevator-sponsored party in New York City's Lavo. The model documented the entire procedure on Instagram, from prosthetic fittings to final cosmetic touches to become Jessica Rabbit. Only Roger was missing.
Heidi Klum's Halloween Costumes Over the Years
Klum didn't take long to prepare for her 2016 bash, especially because she attended as herself. However, she filmed the change of her five Klum clones, including their hair, nails, lashes, and boots.
Heidi Klum's Halloween Costumes Over the Years
In 2019, Klum dressed as an alien zombie and spouse Kaulitz as a bleeding astronaut who told PEOPLE that he "was in space looking for a new planet for humans to live on" and "found" the creature (Klum) to "bring home."
Heidi Klum's Halloween Costumes Over the Years
When Klum chose to impersonate the Hindu deity, she went all out, wearing turquoise skin, numerous arms, and a heavy necklace of skulls around her neck.
Heidi Klum's Halloween Costumes Over the Years
The costume aficionado dressed as a dead cadaver, displaying every muscle and tendon. Two days later, she dressed up as an ape with her then-husband Seal, proving she wasn't playing around.
Heidi Klum's Halloween Costumes Over the Years
Klum did not disappoint as she dressed into a colourful bug for her yearly bash (sponsored by Moto X and Svedka), declaring her love for all things creepy crawly.