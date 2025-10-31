Image Credit : Instagram

Bollywood couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are giving fans major couple goals this Halloween. The actors shared adorable pictures on Instagram, celebrating the spooky festival in their own fun way. Fans couldn’t stop gushing over their chemistry and cute Halloween vibes.

The couple looked amazing together, keeping it casual yet festive. Both Bipasha and Karan were seen wearing themed t-shirts celebrating Halloween, showing their playful side. Their pictures had just the right mix of spooky and fun, making fans smile instantly.