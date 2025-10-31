Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover’s Halloween Couple Goals Win Hearts on Instagram
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover celebrated Halloween in style, sharing adorable pictures on Instagram. The couple looked fun and spooky in matching T-shirts, delighting fans with their playful and loving vibe.
Bipasha and Karan Celebrate Halloween
Bollywood couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are giving fans major couple goals this Halloween. The actors shared adorable pictures on Instagram, celebrating the spooky festival in their own fun way. Fans couldn’t stop gushing over their chemistry and cute Halloween vibes.
The couple looked amazing together, keeping it casual yet festive. Both Bipasha and Karan were seen wearing themed t-shirts celebrating Halloween, showing their playful side. Their pictures had just the right mix of spooky and fun, making fans smile instantly.
Adored Bollywood Couple
Bipasha and Karan are often in the headlines, not just for their work, but also for their love story. The couple married in 2016 and have since been seen supporting each other at events, parties, and even casual outings. Their social media posts often give a peek into their private, loving world, and Halloween this year was no exception.
Fans Love Their Bond
Fans appreciated how the couple kept it simple yet super fun. The pictures reflect their easygoing and loving bond, making it clear why they are one of Bollywood’s most adored pairs. From matching smiles to playful poses, they made Halloween a day to remember.