Want Smooth Hair Instantly? Add This Simple Ingredient to Your Shampoo
Hair Care: Want your hair to shine beautifully this winter? Well, you don't need to use expensive products for that. Just add one simple ingredient to your shampoo.
Hair Care
Winter often means dry skin and hair. Issues like split ends and dullness are common. Instead of pricey products, you can use simple rice water from your kitchen for natural shine.
Rice water-rose water mixture
Rice water's amino acids and vitamins nourish hair. Add rose water for a silky feel. Soak rice overnight, strain the water, then mix in a spoonful of rose water and your shampoo.
How to use:
Apply the mix to your hair and scalp, leave for 5-7 mins, then rinse. It adds shine, strength, and softness. Use a mild shampoo, do a patch test, and repeat 1-2 times a week.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.