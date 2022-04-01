Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gudi Padwa 2022: Send quotes, wishes, messages, Facebook and WhatsApp status

    First Published Apr 1, 2022, 10:03 PM IST

    Here are some Gudi Padwa greetings and statements that you may give to your family and friends.

    Gudi Padwa, also known as Gudi Padva, and in the south as Ugadi, is celebrated on the first day of Chaitra. This implies that it generally falls around late March or early April in the Gregorian calendar. 

    Gudi Padwa is an Indian celebration that marks the coming of spring and the start of the New Year among Marathi and Konkani Hindus in the subcontinent. According to the Hindu calendar, it is observed in and around Maharashtra and Goa on the first day of the month of Chaitra.

    This year, it is celebrated tomorrow. While the annual street parade may not occur this year due to the continuing epidemic, don't let that damper your spirits. Celebrate it with your loved ones by sending them texts or Whatsapp messaging.

    To bring in wealth, make colourful floor decorations and hang a Gudhi flag garlanded with mango and neem leaves and flowers and topped with an inverted silver or copper pot in your residence. Here are some Gudi Padwa greetings and statements you may give to your family and friends.

    Gudi Padwa SMS
    May the light that we celebrate at Gudi Padwa show us the way and lead us together on the path of peace and social harmony.
    Soneri suryachi soneri kirne,Soneri kirnancha soneri diwas..Soneri diwasachya Soneri Shubhechha! Gudipadvyachya Hardik Shubhechha.
    Sweet and Sour, here I’m wishing you luck, in every aspect of life. This Gudi Padwa and always.
    May each day of this New Year be as bright and beautiful as this Rangoli… Wishing you a very. Happy Gudi Padwa!

    Gudi Padwa Facebook and WhatsApp status
    On this auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa, may you be endowed with Happiness, Health & Wealth. Happy Gudi Padwa!
    May the festival of lights brighten up your and your near and dear one’s lives
    May God bless you with peace, good luck, and Success this Gudi Padwa and throughout the year.
    May This Gudi Padwa be as bright as ever.
    May this Gudi Padwa bring joy, health, and wealth to you.

    Happy Gudi Padwa wishes: 
    Raw mangoes, neem, and jaggery represent the sour, bitter, and sweet flavours of life. May the flavours of Gudi fill your life in the coming year. Happy Gudi Padwa!
    On this auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa, May you be endowed with Happiness, Health & Wealth. Happy Gudi Padwa!
    This Gudi Padwa, may your enemies become friends, the darkness of negativity fade away from your life, and you discover a new person within you. Happy Gudi Padwa!
    On this auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa, May you be blessed with happiness, prosperity, and success. Happy Gudi Padwa!

