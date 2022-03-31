Ugadi 2022: Know the significance, history and celebration of this Hindu festival

Ugadi, famously known as Yugadi, is observed on the first day of the new year. Ugadi is primarily observed in the Indian states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana. Ugadi brings a freshness of a new year and happiness amongst the people, from floral patterns on the floor to the fantastic meals representing the states' cuisines. Ugadi is observed on the first day of Chaitra, the Hindu lunisolar calendar month.

Ugadi will be celebrated on April 2, 2022. Ugadi represents the need for people to experience all flavours in the coming new year and to bask in the goodness of life.

Significance:

Ugadi (Yugadi) signifies the beginning of the year. 'Yuga' is referred to the period, and 'adi' refers to commence of something. Yugadi commemorates Lord Brahma's creation of the universe. It also marks the arrival of spring and warmer weather after the harsh winter's cold. This joyous occasion is celebrated with joy and togetherness with our loved ones.

History:

As per Hindu mythology, Lord Brahma began the creation of the universe on Ugadi. The first day of Chaitra Navratri, a nine-day festival celebrating the nine forms of Goddess Durga, is celebrated as Ugadi to commemorate Lord Brahma's creation of humankind. In the 12th century, Indian mathematician Bhaskaracharya identified Ugadi as the start of a new year, month, and day.

Ugadi celebration:

Preparations for Ugadi celebrations begin well before the festival's first week. People clean their homes and shop for new clothes. Mango leaves are used to decorate the entrances to houses. On the festival day, people sprinkle the area around their homes with water mixed with cow dung. They then embellish their floor with flowers and rangolis. They welcome the new year after worshipping their Gods. Devotees in many parts of south India begin their day with an oil bath. Relatives join in the celebration as well.

