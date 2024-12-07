Why you should eat Guava in winter?

Guava In Winter: Discover the compelling reasons to include guava in your winter diet and explore the remarkable health benefits it offers.

article_image1
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Dec 7, 2024, 4:06 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 7, 2024, 4:06 PM IST

Guava Benefits in Winter

Embrace the winter season with healthy eating habits, including fruits like guava. Guava is a nutritional powerhouse, packed with Vitamin C and known for its medicinal properties. Explore the numerous health benefits of consuming guava during winter.

article_image2

Why Eat Guava in Winter?

Two key reasons to eat guava in winter: it's a seasonal fruit and it provides relief from the common cold and cough. 

article_image3

Guava Consumption in Winter

Limit guava intake to one per day in winter due to its high fiber content, which can cause bloating and stomach aches. 

article_image4

Guava Nutritional Benefits

Winter Guava Benefits:

Cough: Guava's high Vitamin C content boosts immunity and combats winter infections.

Weight Loss: Low in calories and high in fiber, guava aids weight management and digestion.

article_image5

Winter Health with Guava

Cholesterol & BP: Guava's potassium content helps regulate blood pressure. Its fiber reduces bad cholesterol.

Diabetes: Guava helps manage blood sugar levels, making it beneficial for diabetics.

