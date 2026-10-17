Green Chilli Storage Hacks: 6 Easy Ways to Keep Them Fresh for Weeks
We usually keep green chillies in plastic bags right after buying them, and they rot very fast. You can keep these chillies fresh for weeks with one simple kitchen trick. Here is the exact method you need to follow.
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Keeps chillies fresh for days
We all face this common problem in our kitchens. We keep store-bought green chillies directly in plastic covers, and they rot within just two days. You can keep your chillies completely fresh for many days if you follow a few simple steps. Check out these exact tips to make your green chillies last longer.
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Wash them thoroughly first
You must wash the green chillies thoroughly in clean water right after you bring them from the shop. This simple step removes all the dust and chemicals from their surface.
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Removing the stems is crucial
You must remove the stems from the back of the chillies without fail after washing them. The stems generate moisture if you leave them attached, and this makes the chillies rot very quickly.
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Dry them completely
You need to spread the stemless chillies on a clean, dry cloth. You can either leave them until the water dries up completely or wipe them with the cloth to remove all the moisture.
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Store them in a box like this
You should take an airtight plastic or glass container once the moisture dries up. You must place a newspaper, tissue paper, or soft cotton cloth at the bottom of this box. You can then put the chillies inside, close the lid, and keep the box in the fridge.
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The final benefit
The paper or cotton cloth absorbs all the extra moisture inside the box. This keeps your chillies crisp and fresh for many days without rotting. You should try this easy trick today to stop your chillies from ending up in the dustbin!
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