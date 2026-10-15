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Gardening Tips | Spring Onions to Potatoes: 8 Kitchen Vegetables You Can Regrow At Home From Leftovers
Instead of throwing away vegetable roots and stalks, you can transform everyday kitchen scraps into a small indoor garden. With water, sunlight, and patience, vegetables like spring onions, lettuce, and potatoes can be regrown at home.
Kitchen Vegetables You Can Regrow From Leftovers
What if your kitchen scraps could grow into fresh vegetables? Instead of throwing away vegetable roots, stalks and leftover bulbs, you can try regrowing several of them at home. With a little water, sunlight and patience, everyday kitchen leftovers can become a small indoor or balcony garden. While some scraps produce fresh leaves quickly, others need soil, time and the right growing conditions to thrive.
Here are eight kitchen vegetables you can try regrowing from leftovers.
1. Spring Onions
Spring onions are among the easiest vegetables to regrow. Save the white root ends with a small section of the green stalk attached. Place them upright in a glass with enough water to cover the roots, keeping the cut ends above the waterline.
Keep the glass near a bright window and change the water every day or two. Once fresh green shoots appear and the roots develop, transfer the onions to a pot with well-draining soil for continued growth.
2. Coriander
Coriander is a staple in many Indian kitchens, and growing it at home can provide a convenient supply of fresh leaves. However, simply placing cut coriander stems in water usually will not produce a lasting new plant.
Instead, sow coriander seeds in a shallow container filled with loose, well-draining potting mix. Keep the soil lightly moist and place the pot where it receives good sunlight. If you have coriander plants that have produced seeds, you can save mature seeds for another round of planting.
3. Garlic
Have a garlic bulb that has started sprouting? You can use the cloves to grow garlic greens. Separate a healthy clove from the bulb and plant it pointed-end up in a pot of soil, leaving the tip slightly exposed.
Place the pot in a sunny spot and water when the top layer of soil begins to dry. Green shoots can be harvested once they are long enough to use as a garnish or flavouring. Growing full garlic bulbs takes considerably longer and requires suitable conditions.
4. Lettuce
If you occasionally buy lettuce, save the base after removing the leaves. Place the base in a shallow dish with a little water, ensuring that the bottom remains moist without submerging the entire piece.
Keep it in a bright location and replace the water regularly. New leaves may emerge from the centre, but regrowth varies and may not produce a full-sized head. For a longer-lasting supply, transfer a healthy, rooted base into potting soil.
5. Celery
Celery can be regrown from its bottom base. Cut off the stalks and place the remaining base in a shallow container with a little water. Keep the container in a bright spot and refresh the water regularly.
Small leaves may begin appearing from the centre after several days. Once roots develop, move the base to a pot with nutrient-rich soil. Give the plant consistent moisture and adequate light for the best chance of continued growth.
6. Bok Choy
Bok choy, also known as pak choi, can sometimes regrow from its cut base. Place the base in a shallow bowl containing a small amount of water, with the bottom touching the water.
Keep it in a bright spot and change the water frequently. New leaves may grow from the centre. When roots develop, transplant it into a pot with well-draining soil. Results depend on the condition of the original base and the growing environment.
7. Potatoes
Potatoes that develop healthy sprouts can be used for planting rather than being discarded. Choose a firm potato with visible sprouts and plant it in a deep container filled with suitable soil. If the potato is large and has several eyes, it can be cut into sections, provided each section has a healthy eye and the cut surfaces are allowed to dry before planting.
As the plant grows, add soil around the lower stems and keep the container in a sunny location. Potatoes need more space and time than leafy vegetables, so choose a sufficiently large pot or grow bag.
Safety tip: Do not eat green potatoes or potatoes that have become heavily sprouted, shrivelled or spoiled. Use suitable planting material instead.
8. Sweet Potatoes
Sweet potatoes can be propagated from slips, which are shoots grown from a mature sweet potato. Place a healthy sweet potato partly in water, with only its lower portion submerged, and keep it in a warm, bright location.
When shoots develop and become large enough, gently separate them and place them in water or suitable potting soil until roots form. Plant rooted slips in a roomy container with well-draining soil. Growing edible tubers requires a longer growing period, adequate warmth and sufficient space.
Yes, but the results vary. Spring onions, garlic greens and lettuce bases can provide fresh growth, while potatoes and sweet potatoes need more space and time to produce a substantial harvest. Some vegetables, such as coriander, are more reliably grown from seeds than from discarded stems.
Start with one or two easy options, use containers you already have and observe how your plants respond. With patience, your kitchen leftovers can become the starting point for a simple home garden.
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