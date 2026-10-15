If you occasionally buy lettuce, save the base after removing the leaves. Place the base in a shallow dish with a little water, ensuring that the bottom remains moist without submerging the entire piece.

Keep it in a bright location and replace the water regularly. New leaves may emerge from the centre, but regrowth varies and may not produce a full-sized head. For a longer-lasting supply, transfer a healthy, rooted base into potting soil.

5. Celery

Celery can be regrown from its bottom base. Cut off the stalks and place the remaining base in a shallow container with a little water. Keep the container in a bright spot and refresh the water regularly.

Small leaves may begin appearing from the centre after several days. Once roots develop, move the base to a pot with nutrient-rich soil. Give the plant consistent moisture and adequate light for the best chance of continued growth.

6. Bok Choy

Bok choy, also known as pak choi, can sometimes regrow from its cut base. Place the base in a shallow bowl containing a small amount of water, with the bottom touching the water.

Keep it in a bright spot and change the water frequently. New leaves may grow from the centre. When roots develop, transplant it into a pot with well-draining soil. Results depend on the condition of the original base and the growing environment.