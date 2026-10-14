You can sprinkle some baking soda at the bottom of your dustbin. You will not get any bad smell if you wash the bin with detergent water afterwards. You must remember to clean your dustbin every single day. You should throw garbage only after the washed bin dries completely. You will increase the bad smell if moisture stays inside the bin.

You need to dry your dustbin completely after washing it. You should then line the bottom with clean, dry newspapers. These newspapers easily absorb all the extra moisture from your wet waste. You must change the newspaper immediately if it gets wet. You should not store fruit peels, vegetable scraps, and leftover food in the dustbin for a long time.